WMI to host three-day technology seminar

The value of research in developing mining technology comes under the spotlight at Wits University from 27 to 29 September 2022, at a three-day seminar hosted by the Wits Mining Institute (WMI).

The three-day seminar – under the theme of ‘Turning research curiosity into 21Century minerals industry performance, relationships and technology’ – will showcase the work of the WMI and its partners, demonstrating the value of investing in R&D and building capacity. According to WMI director Professor Glen Nwaila, the event will strengthen collaboration between Wits University, industry, technology providers and other research institutions. “As Wits celebrates 100 years of academic and research excellence, it is fitting that we share and discuss cutting-edge research on topics critical to mining in the 21century,” said Nwaila. “The seminar also builds on the success of our ‘Digital Technology Trends for 21Century Mining’ seminars over the last three years.” To be held at the Wits Club on the university’s Johannesburg campus, the seminar will provide exceptional knowledge-sharing, networking and friendship-building opportunities with academic and industry peers. The focus will be on three key topics: technology and innovation for a sustainable, responsible and competitive minerals sector; skills development for 21century mining; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in mining. Day one will feature a keynote address by Sibanye Stillwater’s CEO, Neal Froneman. Delegates will then be introduced to two new South African Mining Extraction Research, Development and Innovation (SAMERDI) research centres hosted by the WMI. Professor Nwaila, as well as the research centres’ leads and students, will present their research. The second day will open with a keynote from Sibanye Stillwater focused on some of the company’s strategic imperatives. This will be followed by WMI’s technology partners, who will share their projects. This will include exhibiting their technologies and exchanging ideas on the next generation of technological innovations in the mining industry. On the third day of the seminar, a range of papers will be presented on the conference topics.

Delegates to all three days will receive certificates of attendance from Wits University, which count for 10 NQF level 6 CPD points in line with ECSA requirements.

Working towards a sustainable, competitive mining industry