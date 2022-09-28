Dates confirmed for A-OSH EXPO 2023

The excitement on day one of A-OSH EXPO 2022 was tangible as visitors lined up to experience occupation safety and health products and services from the continent’s leading manufacturers and suppliers.

“We were pleased and surprised at the enthusiasm of the combined total of 7422 visitors at A-OSH EXPO and the three co-located shows. We had expected a high degree of caution from people coming out of the two-year stringent Covid-19 lockdown, but the need for people to interact with suppliers of products and services far outweighed their reservations about once again mingling in public. Of particular relevance is the fact that a promising 83% of visitors either make or influence purchasing decisions,” said Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions (a division of the Montgomery Group). Co-located with the 30-year-old Securex exhibition, the established Facilities Management Expo and the newly launched Firexpo, A-OSH EXPO is of even more relevance than it was pre-lockdown. “As the world navigated its way through the Covid-19 pandemic and varying levels of lockdown, the focus on employee safety and health increased at an unprecedented rate. It’s no longer just traditional PPE that is taking centre stage in the OHS stakes, employee mental health and smart PPE are serious contenders for market attention,” said Anderson. A-OSH EXPO 2023 will be held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 6 to 8 June 2023, together with Securex, Facilities Management Expo and Firexpo.

“We have seen a keen uptake in bookings for the 2023 event, so we would like to remind prospective exhibitors that there are limited stand spaces and sponsorship opportunities available. The benefits of exhibiting at A-OSH EXPO 2023 are manifold and include the opportunity to connect with potential new clients and reinforce relationships with existing clients. In addition, exhibiting is an extremely cost-effective marketing strategy that allows companies to build brand relevancy,” Anderson pointed out.