WATCH: Mining News celebrates women in mining

Sep 28, 2022 | Featured Industry Insight Multimedia News Women in Mining
In August, Mining News ran a 4-part series to celebrate women in the mining industry. The series, titled ‘5 minutes with leading ladies in mining’, shone the spotlight on three amazing women in the mining industry.

Lindiwe Nakedi, Ashley Maritz and Maria Combrink share their views and experiences about different issues relating to women in mining. Watch and hear what they had to say.

WATCH: 5 minutes with Lindiwe Nakedi

WATCH: 5 minutes with Ashleigh Maritz

WATCH: 5 minutes with Maria Combrink

