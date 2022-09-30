ELB Equipment bags global accolade

South Africa’s equipment supplier, ELB Equipment, clenched another international accolade when they were awarded the status of partner dealer at the recent GEHL conference in France.

“Being awarded with the status of partner dealer is a great honor for ELB Equipment. Our business model is that of a multi-brand franchise and securing our relationship with a brand that shares our ideals and has a heritage older than our own is imperative to upholding that business model,” commented Keon Kardolus, earthmoving and construction sales manager. Kardolus along with ELB CEO, Desmond van Heerden, attended the conference in France to receive the honour on behalf of the company. “In unstable economic times with uncertainty both in local and international markets to be awarded as partner dealer reassures not only our sales force but the company as a whole that we have a brand dedicated to us as much as we are dedicated to them,” said Keon.

ELB has been distributing GEHL equipment since 2018. The product range includes backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, telescopic handlers and articulated wheel loaders. Keon credits the success of the brand in the South African market to their heritage of over 150 years in the construction and agricultural industry in the USA. This history coupled with great value for money product offering is the key to GEHL’s success in the South African market.

“The criteria to become a GEHL partner dealer is not simply achieving a specific sales volume or having a good relationship with your dealer manager. But rather touches on all aspects of the business, ELB Equipment went through a strenuous dealer elevation process that focused on service level, spare parts, technical as well as company image to name a few,” he concluded.