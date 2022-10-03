Wage negotiation update from Sibanye-Stillwater

Sibanye-Stillwater released a statement explaining that it had reached agreements in respect of wages and benefits with two of the three recognised unions at its SA PGM operations.

“We remain committed to achieving a fair and sustainable agreement and avoiding prolonged negotiations as agreed upfront with the unions,” commented Richard Stewart, Sibanye-Stillwater’s Chief Regional Officer: Southern Africa. The two unions are the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and UASA. According to the statement, the leadership of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) has declared a dispute which has been referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for conciliation. “At the outset of wage negotiations , all parties agreed to engage constructively in the interest of reaching an efficient and fair conclusion. To this end, Sibanye-Stillwater has engaged in good faith to avoid protracted positional bargaining in the best interests of employees,” the statement read.

The company has presented an inflation linked, five-year offer comprising fixed average annual wage increases of 6% and above for bargaining unit employees for three years, followed by CPI-linked agreements in years 4 and 5, as well as notable increases in benefits.

Basic wages for entry level employees have increased on average by over 90% since 2013, compared with a compound increase in CPI of approximately 45% over the period. The current offer will result in further meaningful gains for employees, with entry level employees on average achieving a basic wage of over R20 000 per month and a total cost to company* of over R34 000 per month by year five, or a basic wage of approximately R250 000 per annum and an annual average total cost to company of approximately R410 000. “It is concerning that despite overwhelming support for the offer by employees and union representatives at the operations, AMCU national leadership has again chosen to ignore their members. We will continue to act in the interest of all stakeholders,” Stewart concluded.