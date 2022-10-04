Petrol price decreases while diesel & LPGas prices increase

Unions at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations headed for strike A strike seems inevitable at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations following a wage negotiation deadlock between the company and unions AMCU, the NUM, Solidarity and UASA. The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has issued... Read More

Petra Diamonds appoints non-executive directors Petra Diamonds announced the appointment of three non-executive directors. Their appointments are effective immediately. Deborah Gudgeon Gudgeon has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and chair-designate of the Audit & Risk... Read More