Petrol price decreases while diesel & LPGas prices increase

Motorists with petrol-fueled cars can expect a decrease in the price of petrol, while the price of diesel and LPGas is expected to increase with effect from 05 October 2022.
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, announced the adjustment of fuel prices
based on current local and international factors.
- Petrol (93 ULP and LRP): eighty-nine cents per litre (89.00 c/l) decrease;
- Petrol (95 ULP and LRP): one hundred and two cents per litre (102.00 c/l) decrease;
- Diesel (0.05% sulphur): ten cents per litre (10.00 c/l) increase;
- Diesel (0.005% sulphur): fifteen cents per litre (15.00 c/l) increase;
- Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): sixty-one cents per litre (61.00 c/l) decrease;
- SMNRP for IP: eighty-two cents per litre (82.00 c/l) decrease; and
- Maximum LPGas Retail Price: nineteen cents per kilogram (19.00 c/kg) increase.
South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs such as shipping costs.
Fuel price adjustment factors
Some of the factors that impacted the recent fuel price adjustment include:
Crude oil prices
The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 94.00 US Dollars (USD) per barrel to 89.79 USD per barrel during the period under review. The main contributing factors are:
Rand/US Dollar exchange rate
The Rand depreciated on average against the USD, (from 16.70 to 17.55) Rand per USD, during the period under review when compared to the previous one. The Rand was at the weakest level against the USD since May 2020. The situation worsened due to the recent announcement by the US Federal Reserve to increase the interest rates by 75 basis points amid continued recession fears. This resulted in more demand and strengthening of the USD, while emerging market currencies were depicted as risky and the USD a safer currency to accumulate. The weaker Rand led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 57.36 c/l, 74.67 c/l and 72.55 c/l respectively.
Implementation of the Slate Levy
The negative slate balance on petrol and diesel amounted to R9.7 billion in August 2022. The slate levy
applicable in the price structures of petrol and diesel will thus remain unchanged at 83.28 cents per litre. Octane differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades
In line with the Working Rules to determine the Basic Fuels Prices (BFP), the 95 octane (unleaded) grade is the price-marker grade and the BFP-differential between 95 and 93 octanes is adjusted on the first Wednesday of each quarter. The BFP Octane differential has changed during the previous quarter and therefore the retail prices of 95 and 93 petrol octanes will be different in each fuel-pricing zone with effect from 05 October 2022.