UNTU members end strike after reaching three-year wage agreement with Transnet

Transnet has reached a three-year wage agreement with the United National Transport Union (UNTU). Members are expected to return to work with immediate effect.

Year 1: a 6,0% increase in the basic wage for levels H to L, and 6,0% on the annual cost-to-company package for level G

Year 2: a 5,5% increase in the basic wage for levels H to L, and 5,5% on the annual cost-to-company package for level G.

Year 3: a 6,0% increase in the basic wage for levels H to L, and 6,0% on the annual cost-to-company package for level G.

An increase in the medical aid subsidy, in line with the increases in the basic wage, over the duration of the agreement. The increase on the medical subsidy for the 2022/23 financial year will be implemented from 1 October 2022.

An increase in the housing allowance commencing from year 2023/24 and 2024/25.

The back-pay for the period 1 April to 30 September 2022 will be paid in two tranches – three months’ back-pay on 15 November 2022, and three months’ back-pay on 16 January 2023.

Mediated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), the wage agreement is applicable for the period 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2025. “As at 30 September 2022, UNTU had 24 992 members, accounting for 53,9% of bargaining unit employees at Transnet. The agreement, which applies to all bargaining unit employees including those who are not members of UNTU, is effective from 1 April 2022, and will be implemented from 1 October 2022,” read a statement by Transnet. Here is a breakdown of the agreement:The statement further mentioned that the company’s priority in the immediate is clearing any backlogs across the port and rail system – prioritising urgent and time-sensitive cargo, and implementing recovery plans, whilst working with industry and customers.

Detrimental impact of Transnet strike

Although UNTU members are expected to end their strike and return to work, Transnet members affiliated with the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) have yet to reach a wage agreement with Transnet and are still on strike. SATAWU also released a statement in which it expressed “shock and utmost disappointment” at the wage agreement reached by Transnet and UNTU – adding its intentions to “intensify their struggle and mobilisation efforts”. The Minerals Council South Africa has urged for a speedy resolution to the strike affecting Transnet’s rail and port network which is costing the country, businesses, and the mining sector billions of rands in lost trade, taxes and economic activity, damaging an already fragile economy. “The Minerals Council understands the challenges facing Transnet’s employees in term of the rising cost of living. We urge the trade unions and Transnet to find a rapid resolution to the strike in the national interest,” read a statement released by the Minerals Council. The Minerals Council – whose members account for more than 80% of Transnet’s rail business and 50% of the group’s income – is concerned that the strike is damaging exports and imports, threatening not only mining companies but the country’s fragile economy at a time when 44% of people are unemployed. “According to our estimates, bulk mineral exporters are losing R815 million worth of exports per day because they are unable to rail and load 357 000 tonnes of iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese onto ships daily. On average, South Africa exports about 476 000 tonnes of bulk minerals a day worth R1.06 billion. We estimate that just 120 000 tonnes of minerals worth R261 million are being exported daily. Major mineral export harbours are operating at between 12% and 30% of their daily averages. The damage caused by the strike is not just the immediate impact but the longer-term consequences of having to catch up on delayed exports and imports, which will have a ripple effect on business and broader society. The long-term reputational damage to South Africa as a reliable supplier to global markets must be considered by all parties,” the statement concluded.