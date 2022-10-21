Transnet Port Terminals uplifts force majeure as full workforce reports for duty

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has informed its customers that the force majeure declared in the automotive, bulk and multi-purpose terminals is being uplifted with immediate effect.

Full workforce reports for duty

Transnet declared a force majeure on 6 October 2022, after employees embarked on industrial action, impacting the company’s ability to deliver on contractual obligations. TPT is implementing recovery plans to stabilise operational performance and efficiencies across its terminals, following the industrial action by employees which ended earlier this week. The extent of the backlogs in the container terminals, and the resultant impact to operations, mean that the force majeure declared for the container terminals will remain in place, with TPT anticipating that it will be ready to uplift it by 31 October 2022.TPT’s full workforce reported for duty with effect from 20 October 2022, and the backlogs in the container terminals are being cleared as part of the recovery plans underway.

Transnet signed a three-year wage agreement with majority union United National Transport Union (UNTU) on 17 October. The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), which is also a recognised union at Transnet, called off its strike action on 19 October 2022. SATAWU released a statement explaining that the union’s negotiating team should not sign and/or be a party to the collective agreement. “The union’s negotiating team should continue to engage with management through the Transnet Bargaining Council (TBC) on critical issues such as organisational restructuring (retrenchments) and deduction of lost wages in two instalments,” the statement read.

Recovery plans underway

Meanwhile, recovery plans across all Transnet operations are underway following 12 days of industrial action. On the rail side, trolley trips are being undertaken to assess the safety of the railway network, as well as inspection of rolling stock to ensure trains are declared safe before services resume fully. Repairs to sections of the network affected by theft and vandalism are also being undertaken. At the ports, focus remains on clearing the backlog of vessels at anchorage and alongside the quay, including bulk, break bulk and containers. Evacuation of imports out of the port is underway, in order to create fluidity within the terminals, with the immediate focus being on perishable and time-sensitive cargo. All eight commercial ports remain accessible. Transnet Pipelines continues to transport fuel to the inland market, with contingencies in place to ensure security of supply.