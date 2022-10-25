Holding company acquires group focused on the mining and other sectors

SA-based investment holding company Tabono Investments has acquired a stake in Advanced Group, a risk management, mitigation and emergency response specialist entrenched in the mining sector.Effective 21 October, the move will broaden the range of specialised services available in the mining and broader industrial sectors. Tabono Investments’ portfolio of companies delivers almost R5 billion in revenue and spans mining, industrial services, technology, construction, specialised engineering and logistics services in several African countries. The self-funded firm, founded by Liran Assness and Reon Barnard, invests in established, profitable businesses with strong management teams and compelling prospects. “With deep penetration in mining related to fire systems and medical response, we were attracted to the additional sectors where the seven businesses in the Advanced Group are active. It is a well established business with strong management and we will be able to add value by retaining the entrepreneurial spirit while boosting systems and ensuring the highest levels of corporate governance,” said Liran Assness, co-founder of Tabono Investments. Advanced Group has developed a cost-effective model that enables the delivery of complete safety and emergency response services. Through public private partnership agreements, the group steps in to provide services where local municipalities may be battling to establish or maintain required services.
“One of our completed projects involved the supply of equipment, staff and detailed training for the establishment of a fire brigade. We ran the operation for five years, with continuous training and guidance before handing it over to the local municipality, which has been running the service successfully for a number of years,” says Barries Barnard, Advanced Group CEO. “In addition, our Medi Response division is an on-site medical service with a ground ambulance provider network. It runs a dedicated response system for Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, including education and training.” Advanced Group also provides privatised fire services to BMW and Nissan.