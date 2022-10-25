Holding company acquires group focused on the mining and other sectors

SA-based investment holding company Tabono Investments has acquired a stake in Advanced Group, a risk management, mitigation and emergency response specialist entrenched in the mining sector.

Effective 21 October, the move will broaden the range of specialised services available in the mining and broader industrial sectors. Tabono Investments’ portfolio of companies delivers almost R5 billion in revenue and spans mining, industrial services, technology, construction, specialised engineering and logistics services in several African countries. The self-funded firm, founded by Liran Assness and Reon Barnard, invests in established, profitable businesses with strong management teams and compelling prospects. “With deep penetration in mining related to fire systems and medical response, we were attracted to the additional sectors where the seven businesses in the Advanced Group are active. It is a well established business with strong management and we will be able to add value by retaining the entrepreneurial spirit while boosting systems and ensuring the highest levels of corporate governance,” said Liran Assness, co-founder of Tabono Investments. Advanced Group has developed a cost-effective model that enables the delivery of complete safety and emergency response services. Through public private partnership agreements, the group steps in to provide services where local municipalities may be battling to establish or maintain required services.

“One of our completed projects involved the supply of equipment, staff and detailed training for the establishment of a fire brigade. We ran the operation for five years, with continuous training and guidance before handing it over to the local municipality, which has been running the service successfully for a number of years,” says Barries Barnard, Advanced Group CEO. “In addition, our Medi Response division is an on-site medical service with a ground ambulance provider network. It runs a dedicated response system for Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, including education and training.” Advanced Group also provides privatised fire services to BMW and Nissan.

Risk management and mitigation

Advanced Group is currently running an emergency response service for Discovery Insure clients, which covers both medical and fire emergency services. The business covers a range of services related to risk management and mitigation related to fire, including risk analysis, as well as solutions to mitigate and prevent fire risk through fire suppression technologies. Fire retardant products and industrial fire and hazard control are supplied to the petrochemical, oil and gas, food production, hospitality, and manufacturing industries. Emergency response includes on-site medical services and a turn-key service for the establishment of fire brigades. “Tabono’s approach and its experience in growing businesses with the right systems, advice and compliance mechanisms will be a major benefit as we take Advanced Group forward,” says Reon Barnard, co-founder of Tabono. Unlike the typical 5 to 7-year timeframe in private equity investments, Tabono takes a long-term view. “We understand supply chains in the mining and industrial sectors and we are able to structure complex deals at boardroom level. Sometimes, a business with tremendous growth potential needs more than just capital. It needs an equity partner with deep industry knowledge, experience and networking ability on the African continent. This is our niche,” explains Assness. Tabono focuses on an integrated and complementary basket of sectors and is most comfortable with complex industries. While the degree of active involvement in each investment varies, Tabono invests in businesses where long-term partnerships are required.