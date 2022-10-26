The gold industry has come together, convened by LBMA and World Gold Council, to sign a Declaration of Responsibility and Sustainability Principles which formally expresses a shared commitment to operating in a responsible and sustainable way based on clear set of shared goals.The Declaration was announced at the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference in Lisbon on 18th October. “The gold supply chain is complex and global, and industry participants are on different stages of their sustainability journey. I am pleased that we have been able to define a shared pathway to progress and unite our industry around these Principles,” commented Ruth Crowell, CEO at the LBMA. Signatories to the Declaration are LBMA, World Gold Council (WGC), Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA), China Gold Association, Swiss Association of Precious Metals Producers and Traders, London Metal Exchange (LME), Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Indian Gold Policy Centre (IGPC), Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA), Indian International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) and World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO), Artisanal Gold Council (AGC), Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), and the Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030. In all, this group has agreed ten key sustainability objectives, including commitments to responsible sourcing standards, respect for Human Rights, the advancement of the UN SDGs, and action and disclosures on climate change. “By coming together in this way, we can demonstrate our collective commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices,” added Crowell.
Gold Industry sings Declaration of Responsibility and Sustainability Principles
Dineo Phoshoko | Oct 26, 2022 | Analysis Articles CEO Talk Global Focus News Sustainability Corner