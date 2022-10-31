Fuel prices on the rise again

An increase in the price of Brent Crude oil will see fuel prices increase across South Africa as of 02 November 2022.The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors. The fuel prices for November 2022 will be adjusted as follows:
- Petrol (both 93 & 95 ULP and LRP): fifty-one cents per litre (51.00 c/l) increase;
- Diesel (0.05% sulphur): one hundred and forty two point eight six cents per litre (142.86 c/l) increase;
- Diesel (0.005% sulphur): one hundred and forty three point eight six cents per litre (143.86 c/l) increase;
- Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): seventy-seven cents per litre (77.00 c/l) increase;
- SMNRP for IP: one hundred and three cents per litre (103.00 c/l) Increase;
- Maximum LPGas retail price: ninety-eight cents per kilogram (98.00 c/kg) decrease.
Reasons for fuel price adjustmentsSouth Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, such as shipping costs.
1. Crude oil pricesThe average Brent Crude oil price increased from 89.79 US Dollars (USD) per barrel to 92.41 USD per barrel during the period under review. There are various contributing reasons such as China’s announcement to ease Covid-19 restrictions, which resulted in higher crude oil prices. OPEC+ reduction of oil production and a perceived risk of oil shortage also pushed prices higher.
However, the continued release of crude oil stocks by the US to supplement tight supply, slow economic growth fears due to anticipated future interest rate hikes to curb inflation, offset the increasing trend of crude oil prices.