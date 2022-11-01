Roger Baxter steps down as Minerals Council CEO after nine years

Roger Baxter has decided to step down as CEO of the Minerals Council South Africa when his contract expires in April 2023, ending nearly nine years in the leadership role of tirelessly promoting, championing, and protecting the South African mining industry.

Career highlights

Rebranded and renamed the 132-year-old organisation.

Elected the first woman President in its history.

Managed the COVID-19 pandemic better than any other sector, by vaccinating 77% of the workforce, thus helping to bail out the economy for two consecutive years.

Helped to create a better legislative and policy environment for the sector through lobbying and legal processes.

Fought state capture and unethical leadership.

Led the mining sector in recording its safest year on record in 2019 through real visible and felt CEO-ship.

Successfully advocated unlocking private sector investment in energy.

Led the sector on research, development, innovation and technology in partnership with the Government.

Drove the debate on climate change and the shared-value community model.

I have been blessed with capable and dedicated Minerals Council colleagues and fantastic Office Bearers who have given generously of their time and their advice to make sure I could do my best for our industry. Roger Baxter

“Roger has led the organisation for nine years through momentous changes and challenging times, playing a key leadership role at the Minerals Council during this period of positive and transformative change. He has been an exemplary leader and CEO of the Minerals Council and he has worked tirelessly to promote and position the mining industry and the country for transformative growth and to #,” says Nolitha Fakude, President of the Minerals Council. The Minerals Council Office Bearers have embarked on a process to appoint a new CEO designate who will support Baxter through to the conclusion of his contract. “Roger, working with what he describes as “great Office Bearer teams” and with the full support of the Board has helped to reposition the industry by materially addressing many industry and country level issues,” said Fakude.Throughout his tenure as CEO, Baxter has achieved many successes and career highlights. as the of the Minerals Council. Under his leadership, the Minerals Council inter alia:“Roger and the Minerals Council provided a really positive contribution model of ‘rolling up our sleeves’ to deal with the practical issues challenging the country and industry,” said Fakude. “While there is still much more work that needs to be done on several fronts, there is no doubt that a solid foundation has been laid by the Minerals Council and good progress has been made in several areas. Under Roger’s leadership, the Minerals Council has become a real force to be reckoned with. We can collectively be immensely proud of the journey and successes achieved by the Minerals Council over the past nine years and the emergence of the Minerals Council as one of the most effective and respected business advocacy organisations in South Africa.

“Roger is a deeply respected leader in the mining sector and his ability to engage all stakeholders on critical issues is exemplary. His knowledge of the economy and mining sector, and his ability to engage people on the facts has really helped shape a better outcome for the Minerals Council, the mining sector and economy. His “Frank” engagement style and ability to drive the mandate and agenda of the Minerals Council and business make him a credible and reliable partner to work with,” added Fakude.

Time for a change

After 30 years “working really hard in the mining sector” Baxter has expressed that it’s time for change and to take a break. “It’s also time for new leadership at the Minerals Council to help take the industry to the next level and for me to start a new chapter. In due course I plan to come back and work in this great mining industry. “It’s been a real privilege to have been afforded the opportunity to lead the Minerals Council through a remarkable period of change. I have been blessed with capable and dedicated Minerals Council colleagues and fantastic Office Bearers who have given generously of their time and their advice to make sure I could do my best for our industry. We, as the Minerals Council, could not have achieved as much as we have without them,” said Baxter. Baxterjoined the then-Chamber of Mines in 1992, taking a one-year break in 1999 to work in the stockbroking industry, before returning to the Chamber as its Chief Economist. He then joined Rio Tinto for a year in 2011 before the Chamber persuaded him to return in 2012 and he was appointed Senior Executive in 2012, then COO in 2014 and then CEO in 2015. He has played a fundamental leadership role in almost every aspect affecting the mining industry and economy over the past three decades. He was part of the teams negotiating a new minerals policy for the country, the new mining charter, the energy policy white paper, the skills development legislation, the various growth strategies, and he led the industry team that negotiated the new world leading practice royalty system. Baxterhas been an active member within Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), serving as a Board member representing the Minerals Council and previously chaired the BUSA Economics Committee and Growth Task-Team. He played a leadership role in the various Presidential growth, development, and jobs summits, and he has led various engagements focused on reforming electricity supply and the logistics system. He is also the founding chairperson of the World Platinum Investment Council. “On behalf of the Minerals Council board and its members I would like to thank Roger for his generous contribution to our organisation and the country and wish him and his family all the best for their future endeavours,” concluded Fakude.