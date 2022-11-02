Possible retrenchments at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix 4 shaft and Kloof 1 plant

Up to 1 959 employees and 465 contractors could be retrenched at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Beatrix 4 shaft and Kloof 1 plant.Sibanye-Stillwater will enter into Section 189 consultation in terms of the Labour Relations Act with organised labour and other affected stakeholders. The consultation is with regard to the possible restructuring of its SA gold operations pursuant to ongoing losses experienced at the Beatrix 4 shaft and the impact of depleting mineral reserves to the Kloof 1 plant. The purpose of the Section 189 consultation process is to engage in a meaningful joint consensus seeking process in an attempt to avoid job losses. It is anticipated that the consultation process will reduce the number of employees that may potentially be retrenched through the implementation of, amongst other things, possible retrenchment avoidance measures, including natural attrition, retirements, voluntary separation and the transfer of suitably skilled employees to vacant positions. The initiation of Section 189 consultations follows numerous unsuccessful attempts to address productivity and other operational issues at the Beatrix 4 shaft and the depletion of Surface Rock Dump (SRD) mineral reserves to Kloof 1 plant. “To allow shafts and operating plants that are no longer sustainable to continue operating at a loss, will threaten the remaining life of mine of the other SA gold operations, and ultimately also the employees of the broader Group,” commented Richard Stewart, Chief Regional Officer: Southern Africa. Through a formal Section 189 consultation process, Sibanye-Stillwater and affected stakeholders will together consider measures to avoid and mitigate possible retrenchments and seek alternatives to the potential cessation or downscaling of operations and associated services.
The proposed restructuring could potentially affect employees at Beatrix 4 shaft, those employees who provide support services to the shaft, and Kloof 1 and 2 plants. In addition, employees may be affected in associated companies, including Sibanye Gold Protection Services Limited and Sibanye Gold Academy Proprietary Limited.