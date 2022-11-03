Siemens’ digital solutions for the mining industry

Over time, digital solutions are proving to be invaluable to the success of the mining industry. The efficient management of capital assets also play a critical role in providing a competitive advantage to the mine.

The solution: A digital twin

In both the physical and digital worlds, the complexity of capital assets combined with massive data quantities generated over their lifecycles has been hard for companies to organize and manage. As a result, most capital assets operate at reduced efficiency throughout their lifecycles. This has caused challenges for mining companies to address.One of the solutions to address the complexities associated with capital assets is the creation of a digital twin for mines. To get the most benefit from the digital twin, it is important to learn about weaving a digital thread of data through a capital asset’s lifecycle, from project delivery to its operations. This is how a digital twin of the physical asset is created, where project and asset data become centralised, with design and information models located in an easily accessible digital ecosystem. Because of the digital twin, engineers can collaborate across the enterprise making data-driven decisions, helping them better manage a project and operational complexity. Previously disconnected information silos are eliminated, along with the multitudes of spreadsheets that typically accompany them.

The ‘digital twin’ is a complete digital replica of the mine which will allow management and the contracted company to connect to and manage it from anywhere and the maintenance teams will be connected to certain machinery to analyse and pick up problems early – resulting in increased safety and reduced downtime.

