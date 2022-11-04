Tito Mboweni Appointed on Board of South Africa Zijin Platinum

Nkwe Platinum Limited and South Africa Zijin Platinum (Pty) Ltd (wholly owned subsidiaries of multinational mining company, the Zijin Mining Group) announced the appointment of former South African Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, as non-executive director and Deputy Chairman of South Africa Zijin Platinum (Pty) Ltd.

His appointment is with effect from the 14of October 2022. Mboweni was the Minister of Finance of the Republic of South Africa from 2018 to 2021, after holding positions of Minister of Labour and Governor of the South African Reserve Bank respectively. He also served as the ANC’s Deputy Head of the Department of Economic Policy prior to being appointed Minister of Labour. Mboweni served as the chair of the National Executive Committee’s Economic Transformation Committee, which oversaw the formulation of ANC economic policies. He was also a member of the National Executive and National Working Committees of the ANC. From 1994 to 1998, Mboweni was the Minister of Labour in South African President Nelson Mandela’s administration. The post-Apartheid labour legislation in South Africa, which permitted collective bargaining and the creation of labour courts, was drafted at the time by Tito Mboweni during his tenure as Minister of Labour. In 1995, he was named as one of the Global Leaders of Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum. Mboweni was named head of the ANC’s Policy Department in 1997, which oversaw the organisation’s policy-making procedures. In 1999, he was appointed as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, becoming the first Black South African to hold the post. In his capacity as governor, he oversaw the implementation of the inflation targeting policy to assist the bank in achieving price stability and dealt with the rand’s decline because of regional and international developments. Mboweni joined Goldman Sachs International as an international adviser in June 2010, where he gave the company strategic recommendations on business expansion possibilities with a focus on South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Providing guidance and expertise