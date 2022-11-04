Home

Tito Mboweni Appointed on Board of South Africa Zijin Platinum

Nkwe Platinum Limited and South Africa Zijin Platinum (Pty) Ltd (wholly owned subsidiaries of multinational mining company, the Zijin Mining Group) announced the appointment of former South African Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, as non-executive director and Deputy Chairman of South Africa Zijin Platinum (Pty) Ltd.

His appointment is with effect from the 14th of October 2022. Mboweni was the Minister of Finance of the Republic of South Africa from 2018 to 2021, after holding positions of Minister of Labour and Governor of the South African Reserve Bank respectively.

He also served as the ANC’s Deputy Head of the Department of Economic Policy prior to being appointed Minister of Labour. Mboweni served as the chair of the National Executive Committee’s Economic Transformation Committee, which oversaw the formulation of ANC economic policies. He was also a member of the National Executive and National Working Committees of the ANC.

From 1994 to 1998, Mboweni was the Minister of Labour in South African President Nelson Mandela’s administration. The post-Apartheid labour legislation in South Africa, which permitted collective bargaining and the creation of labour courts, was drafted at the time by Tito Mboweni during his tenure as Minister of Labour. In 1995, he was named as one of the Global Leaders of Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum.

Mboweni was named head of the ANC’s Policy Department in 1997, which oversaw the organisation’s policy-making procedures. In 1999, he was appointed as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, becoming the first Black South African to hold the post.

In his capacity as governor, he oversaw the implementation of the inflation targeting policy to assist the bank in achieving price stability and dealt with the rand’s decline because of regional and international developments.

Mboweni joined Goldman Sachs International as an international adviser in June 2010, where he gave the company strategic recommendations on business expansion possibilities with a focus on South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Providing guidance and expertise

As Deputy Chairman of South Africa Zijin Platinum (Pty) Ltd’s board of directors, Mboweni will provide guidance and expertise to management relating to the business plans, strategies, and objectives of the company.

In 2021, South Africa Zijin Platinum (Pty) Ltd was appointed as Nkwe Platinum Limited’s mining contractor in respect of the Zijin Garatau Platinum Mine in Limpopo. The company strongly adheres to the co-development belief of ‘Mining for a Better Society’ and believe that the development of enterprises is closely related to the sustainable development of our surrounding communities.

To date, Nkwe Platinum Limited has spent approximately R50 million on its Social and Labour Plans. The investment includes the upgrading of the Garatau Community Access Road, as well as community skills development programmes and solar-powered water systems, which have benefited the mine’s communities.

The company’s community empowerment initiatives, include contracts being awarded to communities partnered with local businesses and community established companies in respect of box-cut site clearance, crusher material supply, tipper truck and diesel supply as well as other various projects.

“We are very proud to have Mr. Mboweni join our dynamic team. We welcome his wealth of industry experience and strategic leadership skills to the company. We look forward to his contribution in leading the next developmental phase of our group,” commented MD and CEO of South Africa Zijin Platinum (Pty) Ltd, Zhiyu Fan.

Mboweni obtained a Bachelor of Arts (honours equivalent) degree in Economics and Political Science from the National University of Lesotho in 1985. In 1987, he obtained a Master of Arts degree in Development Economics from the University of East Anglia in England.

Mboweni also served as honorary Professor of Economics at the University of South Africa. He was appointed as Chancellor of the University of the North-West on February 23, 2002, after being elected to that position. Mboweni was designated Professor Extraordinary in Economics by the University of Stellenbosch from 1 April 2002 to 31 March 2005.

