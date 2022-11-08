TSF wall breach at Petra’s Williamson mine in Tanzania

Petra Diamonds announced that the eastern wall of the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) at the Williamson mine was breached, resulting in flooding away from the pit which has extended into certain areas outside of the mine lease area.

Williamson’s management are at the affected areas together with the Regional and District Commissioners. Government and mine emergency response teams have been mobilised. So far, no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed and the teams on the ground are engaging with community members to keep them away from the affected area.

A CEO-led team is being sent to the site to assist the mine team and to provide any support required. Williamson’s management is working closely with local and regional authorities and Petra will provide further updates as information becomes available. Mine production has been suspended pending an investigation into the incident.

The mine is based in Tanzania’s Shinyanga Province and is renowned for beautifully rounded white goods and ‘bubblegum’ pink diamonds, including the 23 carat Williamson Pink (54 carat rough stone), which is one of the finest pink diamonds ever recovered.