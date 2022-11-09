South Africa Zijin Platinum donates feminine hygiene products to community teens

South Africa Zijin Platinum (Pty) Ltd (wholly-owned subsidiary of Nkwe Platinum Limited, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of multinational, the Zijin Mining Group), donated a total of 1 000 feminine hygiene products to young women in mine communities of the Zijin Garatau Platinum Mine in Limpopo.

The donation is now in its second year of implementation since the mine broke ground for its construction in May 2021. “Ethical corporate social responsibility and the wellbeing of women in our communities are part of our top priorities. Additionally, we value the importance of education and firmly believe that the empowerment of women is fundamentally tied to their receiving education”, says Zhiyu Fan, MD and CEO of South Africa Zijin Platinum (Pty) Ltd. Approximately 7 million South African girls do not have access to, or cannot afford to buy, sanitary products, according to statistics presented at the Menstrual Health Management Symposium in June 2022. Consequently, many girls miss school every month because they cannot afford to buy the necessary feminine hygiene products.

Sanitary products were distributed to underprivileged girls in schools and women in Garatau, Maandagshoek, Hoepakrantz and De Kom. “Thanks for the gracious offer. We are very grateful for the donation. It may seem like a small gesture, but it goes a long way in ensuring that the girls can attend school regularly and achieve their goals,” says Mr. Phashe, Principal of Phuti Nare Secondary School.