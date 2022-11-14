EIB & DBSA launch EUR 400 million renewable energy investment initiative for SA

During COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle of the EIB and CEO Patrick Dlamini of the DBSA formally agreed EIB financing in South Africa that will back a new targeted financing programme to unlock EUR 400 million for private sector renewable energy investment across South Africa. The EUR 400 million initiative (7.2 billion ZAR equivalent) will be backed by EUR 200 million from the EIB and provide financing for a range of new renewable energy projects across South Africa. “The Development Bank of Southern Africa has a clear goal to increase investment in renewable energy and improve energy security, not only in South Africa but across the African continent. South Africa, like many African countries, is already suffering the effects of climate change,” said Dlamini. The scheme will help to increase clean energy power generation and contribute to DBSA’s Embedded Generation Investment Programme (EGIP). The new initiative is expected to generate an additional 1200 MW of generating capacity and avoid 3.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions once all the supported projects are operational. The projects it will finance are expected to create hundreds of new jobs during construction and operation and support local companies. “As the EU Climate Bank, the EIB is committed to supporting South Africa’s efforts to decarbonise and today’s agreement of the largest ever EIB investment in South Africa follows past support for renewable energy and climate adaptation projects across the country,” commented Fayolle.
EIB-DBSA partnership and EGIP programme
This new operation builds on a long-standing successful partnership between EIB and DBSA going back to 1995, when the EIB first started working in South Africa. Since then, the EIB and DBSA have worked together on 11 projects, including a climate action facility that is currently being implemented, but also supporting municipal infrastructure such as for water, sanitation and education. “EIB Global is pleased to build on three decades of partnership with DBSA to boost renewable energy generation which will contribute to energy security and a just transition in South Africa,” explained Fayolle. DBSA’s Embedded Generation Investment Programme (EGIP) supports the development and upscaling of solar photovoltaic and wind renewable energy embedded generation projects, developed by independent power producers operating in South Africa. Embedded generation is the production of electricity from smaller-scale power stations and usually defined as projects that are planned for their own use. EGIP offers a credit support mechanism through the provision of risk capital.
Cheaper solar, onshore wind and energy efficiency
“The EIB is stepping up our efforts to support green energy projects globally, with a special focus on Africa and economies dependent on carbon intensive activities that are vulnerable to the impacts of climate change,” Fayolle said. The financing will be available for renewable energy projects – solar photovoltaic and onshore wind energy generation – and potentially also energy efficiency projects promoted by the private sector in South Africa. These projects are expected to provide a reliable source of energy for South Africans at a lower cost than fossil fuel alternatives. The EIB facility complements the Just Energy Transition Partnership with South Africa, which focuses on support to the public sector. “This new investment from the EIB in our Embedded Generation Investment Programme is an important contribution to South Africa’s resilient and sustainable growth,” concluded Dlamini.
