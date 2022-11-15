Pilot programme for safe workplaces in the resources industry

Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue are launching an innovative pilot program aimed at helping to eliminate disrespectful behaviour in the resources industry including sexual harassment, bullying and racism.The launch comes after the three companies formed a partnership in October last year as part of their combined response to reports of unacceptable sexual harassment in the mining industry. “The launch of this pilot is a key milestone in our broader commitment to create a workplace culture that is safe, respectful and inclusive,” commented Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive, Simon Trott. The three companies have worked together with leading experts to design and develop the industry-first program aimed at educating new entrants to the sector. The evidence-based program will educate participants about the impact of sexual harassment, bullying and racism, including how to recognise and report these behaviours. “Programs such as this help educate the next generation of workers to ensure our workplaces are safe, respectful and inclusive,” said Brandon Craig, BHP WA Iron Ore Asset President. The Building Safe and Respectful Workplaces pilot program, project managed by the Australian Minerals and Energy Skills Alliance (AUSMESA), will be delivered on November 15 and 16 by experienced facilitators from Griffith University. “Building awareness through education on how we can create safer work environments through the prevention and elimination of sexual harassment, bullying and racism is vital to ensuring those joining our industry feel safe,” explained Trott. The pilot program will be completed by 30 volunteers who are currently undertaking apprenticeships or traineeships with the three companies. “We’re proud to be collaborating with experts in this field, in partnership with industry leaders, and we look forward to the findings from the pilot and the opportunity to share with broader industry for the benefit of all Australians,” added Trott.
Pilot programme for safe workplaces in the resources industry
Dineo Phoshoko | Nov 15, 2022