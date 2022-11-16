Deep-South starts soil sampling on the Zambian projects

Deep-South Resources announced that the Environmental Project Briefs (EPB) submitted to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has been approved.

Luanshya West Project (licence 23246)

The team started mobilising on Tuesday November 8 2022 and will start the soil sampling program on the three licences. The program consists of geochemical soil sampling on each licence to identify anomalies and define drilling targets.The licence is situated in the centre of the Zambian Copper belt and covers 5 423.26 hectares (54.24km²). The project prospectively is based on the location of the property over the unconformable contact between the basement granites and the Lower Roan Group sediments where most copper belt mines in both Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (the DRC) are located. Historically, some 850 soil samples and geophysical data were collected over the property by Teal (a subsidiary of African Rainbow Minerals Ltd) between 2007 and 2009. This data has enabled DSM to identify at least four large anomalies. The goal of the sampling program is to generate new geochemical data (verify the old data) and delineate drilling targets over the anomalies identified. The program consists of 820 soil samples collected identically to the original Teal sampling program. The sampling grid will be 500 x 100 metres, duplicating the old grid with the addition of some extra samples in areas not previously sampled (holes in the grid). The program will be completed in about 30 days.

The project area is close to established copper/cobalt mines with the Chibuluma mine some 35km to the north-east, the Chambishi mine 41km north-northeast, the N’changa mine 53km north-northwest and the Luanshya mine some 40km east-southeast from the centre of the project area.

Deep-South updates copper exploration projects in the heart of the Zambia Copper Belt (Credit: CNW Group/Deep-South Resources Inc.)

Chililabombwe Project (licence 23247)

Mpongwe Project (licence 23248)

The licence is situated in the north of the Zambia Copper belt near the DRC border. The Large Exploration Licence covers 2 200 hectares (22.5 24km²). The project prospectively is based on the location of the property over the unconformable contact zone between the basement granites and the Lower Roan Group sediments where most copper belt mines in both Zambia and the DRC are located. The program consists of 132 soil samples on a grid of 500m by 100m. The soil-geochemistry survey should locate any copper anomalies within the area. In this particular area, due to their abundance, termite mounds will be sampled rather than digging sample holes. This is because termites bring material to the surface from considerable depth and therefore generate a deeper sampling profile.This licence is situated in the centre of the Zambian Copper belt. The Large Exploration Licence covers 67 500 hectares (675 24km²). The project is considered prospective as it is again located over the unconformable contact zone between basement granites and the Lower Roan Group sediments where most copper belt mines in both Zambia and the DRC are located. The program consists of 2 675 soil samples on a grid of 500m by 100m. It has been designed to search for copper anomalies using a soil-geochemistry survey.