Kamoa Copper’s low-carbon technologies reduce greenhouse gases in production

The United Nations’ annual COP27 climate change conference in Egypt has put a spotlight on the topic of developing and deploying low-carbon technologies, which are critical for the world to achieve its net-zero targets.Because the deployment of low-carbon technologies relies heavily on minerals, the mining sector is critical in the fight against climate change. Africa, a continent rich in minerals, will play a leading role in the supply of key minerals such as copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. These minerals are critical for renewable energy, hydrogen, and battery energy storage technologies – all of which are required for the clean energy transition. However, this must be addressed against the backdrop of Africa’s climate vulnerability and climate adaptation needs. By doing its part in prioritising low-carbon investments and partnerships on the continent and building agency and capability, Kamoa Copper plans to become the first net-zero operational carbon emitter among the world’s top-tier copper producers. Mining companies can be the champions of global decarbonisation, not just in reducing their operational carbon emissions and producing lower carbon minerals and metals, but also in producing the critical raw materials needed to facilitate the global clean energy transition. In May 2021, Kamoa Copper pledged to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions at its Kamoa Copper Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo – a commitment that supports the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, which aims to sharply cut carbon emissions to reduce the threat of climate change.
Scope 1 emissions are classified as direct greenhouse gas emissions from company-owned and controlled resources, for example from vehicles, equipment, and machinery, while Scope 2 emissions are indirect greenhouse gas emissions, usually from the generation of purchased energy. The Company’s Scope 3 greenhouse emissions are currently calculated from its land and air-related travel and cover the travel across the operations as well as from our head offices.