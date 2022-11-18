RMI Pressure Systems appoints Joe Keenan as global MD

RMI Pressure Systems has appointed Joe Keenan as the Global Managing Director: Industrial Fluid Flow Solutions.

He brings with him over 25 years of experience in the mining industry , having held senior positions with companies around the world, including Orica Mining Services, where he served as Senior Vice President for USA and then President, Latin America. “I am looking forward to working with this incredibly talented and diverse team and continuing the growth of this iconic brand,” commented Keenan. He graduated with a BSc in Geology from Laurentian University in Canada and then later received his MBA from Edinburgh Business School. In 2008, he attended the Leadership program at INSEAD Business School in Singapore and, in 2010, completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard.

As the global leader for the RMI Pressure Systems’ mining and industrial business, and head of the North American Gas Transmission business, Keenan will oversee the sales, engineering, product management, operations and services functions in the UK, EMEA, USA, China, India and Australia.

“The business has aggressive growth plans and a deep R&D pipeline which is grounded in the voice of our customers. I feel confident that the business has the right market focus and technical expertise to drive RMI forward,” Keenan concluded.