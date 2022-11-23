Namibia High Court postpones Habib Copper project verdict to February 2023

Deep-South Resources announced that the High Court of Namibia has postponed the verdict in the case to review the Minister’s decision not to renew the Exploration and Prospecting licence (EPL) covering the Haib Copper project, to 23 February 2023.

The judge is using the limit of the three months allotted by the rules of the High Court to render his verdict. “With the recent events at the Ministry of Mines, the decision of the judge to postpone the verdict is an important sign that the judge takes this case very seriously,” commented Pierre Leveille, President and CEO of Deep-South.

The judge indicated that he has read the pleadings of the parties and other documents filed with the court and that the judgement is not ready yet. “It is important to take in consideration that the court will be closed between 15 December 2022 and 15 January 2023 with the effect to extend the postponement by one month,” concluded Leveille.