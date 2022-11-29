Academia at the forefront of R&I in mining

By Dineo PhoshokoResearch, innovation and development have proved to be critical in the development of technologies to improve efficiencies, productivity levels and mostly safety in the mining industry. Academic institutions have become the key to unlocking various technologies to benefit the industry. The Wits Mining Institute (WMI) is an example of an institution heavily involved in the research and innovation involved in the development of technologies in mining. In an exclusive interview with Mining News – Professor Glen Nwaila, WMI director, and Mr Ahsan Mahboob, head of the Sibanye-Stillwater Digital Mining (DigiMine) laboratory at the WMI – discuss how academia contributes to innovation and technology development in the mining industry.
How innovation enables technological developmentAccording to Nwaila, when it comes to developing technologies for the mining industry, it is important to focus more on research and innovation (R&I) rather than research and development (R&D). He explains that in previous years most mining houses had R&D divisions, but many have since closed during the 2000s. “Universities are now the central hubs where fundamental knowledge that used to be archived in dissertations is now being converted into layouts that may lead to prototypes and pilot scale type of initiatives,” says Nwaila. He further adds that universities have a fundamental role in applied research; however, moving to the next stage of prototyping and development requires partners mainly because of the high costs that are involved. “We do research, we innovate and then we need a third partner that deals with the development.” The WMI includes two facilities that were established specifically for testing technology – the Nick Holland tunnel and Sibanye-Stillwater’s intelligent boardroom at DigiMine. Working closely with technology partners, these facilities enable the development and testing of systems to see if they can perform under high-pressure conditions. Ramjack, Leica Geosystems and Schauenburg Systems are some of the companies that have collaborated with the WMI to develop innovative technologies for the mining industry. With a focus on improving health and safety and increasing productivity, Ramjack’s innovative solutions include the Ramjack Remote Operations Centre (rROC) which is a full support and knowledge transfer concept providing both on-site and remote assistance to mine resources. Another solution is the Ramjack Artificial Intelligence Lab (rAIL), a big data analytics centre created to support real-time mining decisions with rapid analytics of large, relevant data sets. Leica Geosystems specialises in laser scanners with various scanners that can be used by the mining industry. These include 3D laser scanners, an autonomous laser scanning module, and cloud processing software that processes data scanned using the sensors. Schauenburg Systems offers solutions that enable the mining industry to collect data and use it for decision-making and training. The SmartMine IoT is an IoT platform that harnesses the power of distributed cluster technologies and secured data streaming. In addition, Schauenburg Systems also has occupational health and safety solutions as well as lamp room management solutions. Mahboob believes that innovation should come before development, adding that although most of the research done is focused on South Africa’s mining industry, the WMI is collaborating with institutions outside of South Africa which are leaders in different areas of research. The institutions are the China University of Mining and Technology in China; Akita University in Japan; the Luleå University of Technology in Sweden; Uppsala University in Sweden; the National University of Sciences & Technology in Pakistan; the Geological Survey of Canada and the Beijing General Research Institute of Mining & Metallurgy also in China. “This is also a strong aspect of innovation where we can work together to not only solve national issues but at an international level as well,” says Mahboob.
Global technology trends for miningTechnology is ever-changing with different trends from time to time. Technologies in the mining industry are no different, with varying global trends. Nwaila categorises the global technology trends in the mining industry into five segments:
1. DataHe explains that data has become an essential part of the way organisations conduct business. There is currently a big push by mine companies to try and find the best way to process data to get real-time information to make decisions on the spot. “There is a huge investment on the issue of data to look at what value it brings to the business, what sort of competitive advantage do companies have.” With so much data available, it becomes essential that mines can capture only key information which they need. As such, the industry requires a mechanism that continuously collects data but also filters out irrelevant data and only retains critical data that can be used to make important decisions.” For example, data can be used to warn employees at the mining operation of potential danger, therefore, preventing an incident. “Currently, if you look at the mining sector, we are producing a lot of data, but in reality, we are using less than one percent of the data for decision-making,” explains Mahboob. Although most of the data is not being used for decision-making, Mahboob notes that not all the data can be used as and when it becomes available. “We need to find a way where we can park data for some time, and then whenever it is required, we can pull the data for advanced decision-making.”
2. EquipmentNwaila mentions that the design focus used to be on robots that could perform tasks without human assistance with the help of 4IR. “People have noticed that this is not really working. We need technology that is built and tied to the 21st century skills that people have and suitable for mining environments. So instead of using machines to become autonomous in the absence of human beings, the machines are going to be tied into human activity.” This has resulted in gamification and virtual reality, where people get to learn and experience mining through playing a game.
3. 21st century wireless dustWhile working in the mines, workers have been exposed to diseases such as silicosis and TB from underground gold mining. Such exposure led to a historic class action lawsuit against 30 gold mining companies in 2012. After nearly six years, a settlement was reached where mine companies had to compensate affected mine workers. Since then, the industry has prioritised mine health and safety to avoid future similar scenarios. “There’s a lot of investment that was made to protect mine workers against dust, but at the same time will open a new gap for wireless dust. As you introduce new technology, this technology is radioactive. Any form of wireless communication has some sort of radiation emission that you have to be subjected to,” explains Nwaila. Some technologies have short-term effects with minimal side effects, while others could have long-term effects with more severe side effects. Nwaila notes that this aspect was missed in the process of digitalising mines. “The more wired and autonomous we are, the more we use machines that we can control from the surface; it means also that the radiation spectrum within particular areas is going to be high.” It is therefore going to be critical to ensure that baseline levels of radiation whenever equipment is being designed are taken into account to avoid similar consequences of the silica dust mineworkers used to be exposed to. “If you look at the past, workers working in the mining industry during the 90s or 80s, after two or three decades they had cases because they were affected by silica dust. We want to avoid [the same] situation in the next two to three decades, so we need to work on it now,” says Mahboob. He explains a DigiMine project that assesses the impact of wireless radiation or frequencies on human tissue. The project focuses on two important aspects: the position of the technological device and time in terms of how long it is on an individual. The hat is an example of a common wearable sensor that is worn on a person’s head. Research has shown that sensors can also be put on the torso, which will be less impactful compared to the head. Mineworkers often work long hours and therefore have wearable sensors on for a long time. Research has also shown that in conjunction with time, the temperature is another aspect to consider. “When you have the sensors frequencies, the impact is that they will raise the temperature of the tissues,” explains Mahboob. He adds that working in an environment that has a temperature as high as 52 °C means that putting on a sensor will most likely increase the body temperature in the area of the sensor.
4. Blockchain technologiesNwaila explains that many mines have implemented systems to assist in the day-to-day running of operations. It has been found that mining systems often work in silos whereby systems from different divisions of the same mine do not correspond with each other. “In the future, with blockchain technologies, it’s going to be easy to use more than two-way or multi-channel communication where data that is being generated in the mine gets automatically fed directly to the mine and metallurgical plant, but at the same time fed to the system where mining executives and corporate offices are also going to have information at the same time.”
Another aspect of blockchain technology is that data can also be used for governance, whereby mine managers can keep tabs on how much product the mine produces, removing the element of theft. “Blockchain is already playing a big role in the supply chain,” says Mahboob. He explains that blockchain technology also contributes to transparency in the responsible sourcing of minerals where a record of minerals from mine to market is available.Furthermore, there is an ESG aspect whereby stakeholder census information comes in as part of production data. “If you channel this into a multi-form of stakeholder engagement that is empowered by blockchain technologies, you’re now streamlined to say that for each and every tonne that you produce, there is also a certain amount of information that you get from how people think your brand is performing,” Nwaila says. Echoing Nwaila’s views, Mahboob says, “I strongly believe that whatever technology or research that we are doing, the technology should be people-centric. We cannot afford to lose our people.” People-centric technology considers communities, employees and even mining executives. Data can be used to understand the sentiments of communities and therefore mitigate scenarios of mine host community protests if they are unhappy about certain issues.