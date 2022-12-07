New headquarters for VEGA South Africa

VEGA South Africa – a wholly owned subsidiary of VEGA Grieshaber KG – announced the opening of its new headquarters in Lanseria, Gauteng, on 31 October.

The company has more than 60 employees who spent around three days moving to the new facility in stages. This was in an effort to minimise disruptions in the midst of a record-setting year for sales and shipping of its level-sensing and other measurement products. VEGA South Africa relocated approximately 20 km north to Lanseria after more than two decades collectively in its Ruimsig home office and consequently its Honeydew head office, which occupied a mere 1 000 m. MD Frikkie Streicher explains that the steady growth the company experienced over the past six years demanded expansion to complement the long-term vision for local manufacturing and assembly. The current facility and land space allow for expansion as and when the need arises. “We can double our staff complement and still be comfortable in our current building,” he says. The facility creates a greater scope for providing insightful tailor-made product and industry training. The new building also enabled VEGA South Africa to increase its stockholding. “We really intend to keep our fast-moving goods stock up so we can fulfil orders within a day or two,” says Streicher.

Energy-efficient building with unique design

The 6 000 mhead office and warehouse is an architectural masterpiece incorporating a solar system capable of meeting 100% of VEGA South Africa’s energy demand during daytime hours, as well as a greywater harvesting system that makes use of VEGA level sensors and controllers. Isabel Grieshaber, global managing partner, explains the unique features such as the ‘wall-less’ design making use of large, curved windows to optimise sunlight retention inside the building – thus saving more on energy costs. The interior design boasts large open spaces designed to be employee-centric, incorporating a gymnasium, bar, gaming and pause areast, and a kitchen that uses vegetables grown on-site. The outdoor braai and pizza oven further strengthens oneness and solidifies the values of curiosity, humanity, connectivity and simplicity. “They [the staff] spend a large portion of their time at the office. It should not feel like a job but like a second home… the Home of Values,” concludes Grieshaber.