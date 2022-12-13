Epiroc to acquire SA-based provider of collision avoidance systems for mines

Epiroc has agreed to acquire Mernok Elektronik (Pty) Ltd, a South African company that provides advanced collision avoidance systems for mining companies.

“Collision avoidance is critical for the mining industry to strengthen safety and productivity, and Mernok’s advanced solutions complement Epiroc’s existing equipment and automation offering well,” commented Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO. The systems significantly reduce the risk of vehicle accidents, strengthening operator safety as well as productivity. With this acquisition, Epiroc will strengthen its position as a world-leading provider of automation and safety solutions for mining operations. With its headquarters in Pretoria, South Africa, Mernok Elektronik designs and produces proximity detection technologies and collision avoidance systems of the highest level (EMESRT Level 9). This makes the company applicable for either a single machine or an entire mixed fleet of machines regardless of manufacturer or type of equipment.

With approximately 45 employees, Mernok Elektronik had revenues of about R80 million (SEK 50 million) in the fiscal year ending 28 February 2022. The company’s customers are primarily in Africa. “Together we will provide complete collision avoidance solutions to the highest industry standards to support our customers on their journey towards the safest and most optimal operations,” explained Hedblom.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter 2023. The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. “We look forward to welcoming the dynamic Mernok team to Epiroc,” concluded Hedblom.