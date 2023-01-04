Relief for motorists in the New Year with a fuel price decrease

Motorists will have a great start in 2023 following an announcement of a fuel price decrease by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe.

Petrol (both 93 and 95 ULP & LRP): Two hundred and six cents per litre (R2.06 c/l) decrease ;

; Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Two hundred and sixty-eight point one nine cents per litre (R2.68 c/l) decrease ;

; Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Two hundred and eight point one nine cents per litre (R2.80 c/l) decrease ;

; Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): One hundred and ninety-three cents per litre (R1.93.00 c/l) decrease ;

; SMNRP for IP: Two hundred and fifty-eight cents per litre (R2.58 c/l) decrease ;

; Maximum LPGas Retail Price: Eighty-two cents per kilogram (R0.82 c/kg) increase

Crude oil prices

According to Mantashe the fuel price adjustments will be effective from Wednesday 04 January 2023. South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs such as shipping costs. Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for January 2023 will be adjusted as followsFactors affecting fuel price adjustments The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are:The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $88.77 per barrel to $85.08 per barrel during the period under review. The oil prices continued to drop due to fears of economic recession globally.

International petroleum product prices

Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

Implementation of the Slate Levy

Octane differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades

The movement in international refined petroleum product prices, diesel, petrol and illuminating paraffin in particular followed the decreasing trend in crude oil prices, while the prices of LPGas increased due to higher propane and butane prices during the period under review. These factors led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 169.69 c/l, 240.20 c/l and 174.73 c/l, respectively. The LPGas prices are increasing due to the increase in the prices of Propane and Butane.The Rand appreciated slightly, on average, against the US Dollar (USD) (from 17.53 to 17.28 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. The stronger Rand led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 15.27 c/l, 18.81 c/l and 19.20 c/l respectively.The negative slate balance on petrol and diesel amounted to R7.046 billion at the end of November 2022. A slate levy decrease of 21.90 c/l (from 83.28 c/l to 61.38 c/l)will be implemented into the price structures of petrol and diesel, in line with the Self-Adjusting Slate Mechanism rules effective from Wednesday 04 January 2023.In line with the Working Rules to determine the Basic Fuels Prices (BFP), the 95 octane (unleaded) grade is the price-marker grade and the BFP-differential between 95 and 93 octanes is adjusted on the first Wednesday of each quarter. The BFP Octane differential has not changed and therefore there were no different price adjustments between the two grades.