TOMRA Mining’s presence at Mining Indaba 2023

TOMRA Mining will showcase its sensor-based ore sorting solutions on Booth M30-7 at the Mining Indaba 2023 exhibition, which will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from 6-9 February 2023.Of particular interest will be its latest innovation in diamond recovery, the COM XRT 300 /FR sorter, a unique new-generation machine that has the potential to revolutionise diamond flowsheets. Kai Bartram, Global Sales Director, Corné de Jager, Global Segment Manager Diamonds, and Helga van Lochem, Area Sales Manager will be available to discuss with visitors to the show the benefits of TOMRA’s portfolio of sorting solutions for the diamonds, metals and industrial minerals industry, as well as the advantages of its advanced digital products and services, such as the TOMRA INSIGHT cloud-based platform. “As one of the most important events where decision-makers in the mining industry come together, Mining Indaba will offer us a perfect opportunity to discuss our latest value-adding technologies. They will be able to get an understanding of how our sorting solutions, coupled with our collaborative approach and after-sales support, can benefit mining operations, improving their efficiency, profitability and environmental performance,” commented Helga van Lochem A trusted sensor-based sorting partner since 1993, today TOMRA Mining has more than 200 machines in operation across the world. As a growing number of mining companies become aware of the huge potential of sorting technologies in processing plants of all sizes, TOMRA is spearheading the increasingly widespread adoption of sensor-based sorting in the industry. Kai Bartram commented, “Our sorting technologies effectively address key issues that mining companies face, such as decreasing average ore grades and rising energy costs. Not only do we offer a complete solution, unique in the market, for diamond recovery, but we have proven that our sensor-based ore sorting technologies are extremely effective in a wide variety of applications such as chrome, manganese, gold, lead and zinc. There is a big untapped potential for our technologies in mining and so far we have only scratched the surface. Our excellent results show that we are on the right track and we have ambitious objectives of growth for TOMRA Mining.”
TOMRA Mining’s presence at Mining Indaba 2023
Dineo Phoshoko | Jan 5, 2023 | Articles Equipment & Services Event News Global Focus Industry Insight Mining Indaba News