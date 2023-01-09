Surge in early commitments ahead of Mining Indaba

Key government leaders and policymakers across the globe are signing up in their numbers ahead of the world’s largest mining investment event, Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba).

Mining Indaba returns to Cape Town in February 2023 with an impressive speaker line-up comprising thought leaders and decision-makers from across the mining industry. “We saw a record-breaking Indaba in May 2022 that really set the tone for the industry and for post-pandemic events as we lead up to February 2023. We are seeing a lot of early commitment and we are encouraged by the interest we have already received. This really reaffirms the importance of the Indaba, that it is given the upmost attention and support by state officials and is really driving positive policy change across the continent,” said Simon Ford, Mining Indaba portfolio director. Leading the charge of government leaders that will be in attendance are South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel. Government leaders from mining producing countries in Africa include the Nigerian Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki; Ghanaian Minister of Land and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor and the Ghanaian Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker; as well as the Zambian Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe.

Support across Africa and the world

Mining Indaba continues to garner significant support across the continent, with government officials from Chad, Ethiopia, Botswana, Central African Republic, Mali, Mauritania, Namibia, Somalia and South Sudan having also made early commitments. On the global front, United States of America Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, Jose W. Fernandez, will be in attendance. He will be joined by Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein. Fernandez last visited South Africa in August 2022 where he participated in the US-South Africa Strategic Dialogue and co-chaired sessions that explored ways to deepen bilateral cooperation on climate and energy issues, as well as strengthen economic ties between the two countries. The theme for 2023 is ‘Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security, and Supply’ and will feature speakers who will consider the challenges and opportunities facing the continent’s mining industry as it seeks ways to bolster its economic power amid the global rush to secure supply for greener energy transition. Attendees will hear from global mining leadership including Anglo American Chief Executive, Duncan Wanblad; Rio Tinto’s Chief Executive – Minerals, Sinead Kaufman; CEO of Exxaro Resources, Dr Nombasa Tsengwa; Minerals Council South Africa CEO, Roger Baxter; Gécamines SA Chairman Alphonse Kaputo Kalubi, and CEO of ICMM, Rohitesh Dhawan.