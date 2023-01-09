Key government leaders and policymakers across the globe are signing up in their numbers ahead of the world’s largest mining investment event, Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba).Mining Indaba returns to Cape Town in February 2023 with an impressive speaker line-up comprising thought leaders and decision-makers from across the mining industry. “We saw a record-breaking Indaba in May 2022 that really set the tone for the industry and for post-pandemic events as we lead up to February 2023. We are seeing a lot of early commitment and we are encouraged by the interest we have already received. This really reaffirms the importance of the Indaba, that it is given the upmost attention and support by state officials and is really driving positive policy change across the continent,” said Simon Ford, Mining Indaba portfolio director. Leading the charge of government leaders that will be in attendance are South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel. Government leaders from mining producing countries in Africa include the Nigerian Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki; Ghanaian Minister of Land and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor and the Ghanaian Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker; as well as the Zambian Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe.
Surge in early commitments ahead of Mining Indaba
