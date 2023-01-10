Deep-South Resources completes soil sampling program on two projects

Deep-South Resources announced the completion of the soil sampling program on the Luanshya West project and the Chililabombwe project.

Luanshya West Project (licence 23246)

The program on the Mpongwe project has been postponed to later in 2023 due to difficult weather.have been delivered to the laboratory for assays. The samples were collected on a regional grid of 500 x 100 and an infill grid of 100 x 100 metres. The program covered 3 targets where 5 large anomalies have been identified from soil sampling and geophysical survey results compiled by Teal in 2009. Assay results are expected during January 2023 and will be disclosed to our shareholders in due course. The licence is situated in the center of the Zambian Copper belt and covers 5 423.26 hectares (54.24km). The project area is close to established copper/cobalt mines with Chibuluma South mine some 10km north-east of the project area; Chambishi mine 41km north-northeast, N’changa mine 53km north-northwest and Luanshya mine some 40km east-southeast from the centre of the project area.

Chililabombwe Project (licence 23247)

Mpongwe Project (licence 23248)

have been delivered to the laboratory for assays. The samples were collected on a regional grid of 500 x 100 metres. Assay results are expected during January 2023 and will be disclosed to our shareholders in due course. In this particular area, due to their abundance, termite mounds will be sampled rather than digging sample holes. This is because termites bring material to the surface from considerable depth and therefore sample at a greater depth than a regular soil sample. The licence is situated in the north of the Zambia Copper belt near the DRC border. The Large Exploration Licence covers 2 200 hectares (22.5km). The project is situated within 10 km of the Konkola Copper mine, one of the largest integrated copper mines in Zambia.The program on this licence has been postponed to 2023 due to difficult weather. The program will resume when the weather allows and when the area is dry enough to enable sample collection. This licence is situated on the southern side of the Zambian Copper belt. The Large Exploration Licence covers 67 500 hectares (675km).