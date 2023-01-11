Afritin Mining Limited changes name to Andrada Mining Limited

AfriTin Mining Limited announced that the Registrar of Companies in Guernsey has confirmed the name change from Afritin Mining Limited to Andrada Mining Limited (Andrada).

Accordingly, the change of name will take effect, and dealings under the new company name of Andrada Mining Limited (AIM:ATM), will commence from 8.00 a.m. on 11 January 2023.

As previously announced, the name Andrada reflects the company’s expanding lithium and tantalum resources alongside its existing tin production. The new name originates from José Bonifácio de Andrada e Silva, the Brazilian mineralogist and professor who first discovered petalite and spodumene, which are major lithium bearing minerals and a precursor to the identification of lithium. Management believes that the Uis licence could host a globally significant lithium resource.