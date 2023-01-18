Understanding deep-sea mining and its complexities

The International Seabed Authority is creating a regulatory framework for deep-sea mining. All members would have to agree on this by July 2023 to have the potential to start exploring the seabed.

Deep-sea mining has been criticised by many leaders and organisations , who have called for a pause until the potential consequences are understood more. Others argue that deep-sea mining is essential to meet the demands of the green energy transition. If there isn’t an agreement by July, mining companies could start exploring the seabed without legal restrictions. Joe Carr, Innovation Mining Director at Axora, said, “The decision on deep sea mining has always been contentious. On the one side, people rightly say we have limited knowledge of the impacts removal of ores from the seabed will have on the marine environment. On the other side, the ores sitting on the seabed are incredibly rich in metals and require limited, if any, mining.”

The sad irony is that there is so little funding and research into the impacts mining may have, yet the main potential source of funds is the mining companies themselves. Sovereign nations are already granting licences to companies for exploration and mining in the future. Much like fishing, the seas belong to everyone.

The importance of regulations in deep-sea mining