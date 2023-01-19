Mining Indaba introduces Explorer’s Showcase in 2023

Mining and minerals exploration has been touted as the key to unlocking post-pandemic recoveries across Africa.

To encourage greater interest in exploration, and the role of junior miners in the mining value chain, Mining Indaba is introducing the Explorer’s Showcase in 2023. This brand-new initiative will spotlight exploration and early development companies with assets across Africa. It offers exploration companies with a market capitalisation of no more than US$25 million and projects located in Africa an opportunity to present their plans to investors and top financiers attending the event. “We are delighted to launch the Explorers Showcase this year, which is set up to support early-stage mining companies with their investment drive and development. It is the first time we are profiling explorers at Mining Indaba in such a prominent way which we believe is critical to ensuring sustainable investment is flowing into every stage of the mining cycle,” says Investing in African Mining Indaba Portfolio Director Simon Ford. The initiative is sponsored by BHP Xplor and supported by South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, and Afrimine. It aims to drive investor interest in Africa’s vast mineral resource wealth and metals, which are critical to the global transition to green energy.

Global exploration landscape

Participating companies

Data released by S&P Global in October 2022 showed that the post pandemic recovery that was felt through 2021 and into 2022 encouraged further investment in exploration and the global exploration budget increased again last year, driven mostly by strong metal process and easier access to financing. S&P Global estimates that the global nonferrous exploration budget increased 16% to US$13 billion in 2022 and that exploration budgets targeted at Africa continued to grow, allowing Africa to maintain its 10% of the global budget. Last year, South African Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe set a target for South Africa to grow its share of global exploration investment from less than 1% currently to 5% within the next 5 years. This aspiration is supported by an exploration strategy that also strives to position South Africa as a key supplier of clean technology metals and minerals. Ford says to compliment the Explorers Showcase, Mining Indaba has a new dedicated area for junior mining companies, which will participate under the Junior MINE banner, and it plans to run the Junior ESG Forum again in 2023. “Applications for the Explorers Showcase have closed and we are very encouraged that this exciting new initiative for Mining Indaba 2023 has sold out,” says Ford.