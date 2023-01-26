Mining Indaba’s new InfraTech content platform unpacks technology advancements in mining

Brand new to Mining Indaba 2023 is the launch of the three-day InfraTech content platform. It will debut with an exciting lineup of panel discussions for audiences to attend from 6-8 February 2023.The future of African mining will take centre stage as industry experts delve into the latest technology developments that contribute to building and delivering mines of the future, today. “For the first time in 2022 we held our dedicated Infrastructure & Supply Chain Forum, bringing together the vital mining supply chain companies and senior mining executives to discuss ESG-focused solutions to Africa’s growing mining operations. Such was the success of that programme that we have integrated it with our technology-focused Mining 2050 stream to create the brand new three-day InfraTech content platform looking at critical aspects of mining infrastructure, technologies and building effective supply chains,” said Simon Ford, Portfolio Director of Investing in African Mining Indaba. Top discussions at InfraTech will include innovation in mining technology and how ‘global pandemics’ and geopolitical realities act as accelerators in technological progress and make supply chains resilient and agile. Also, under discussion will be the just energy transition and its push for renewable energy. The increased demand for critical minerals needed in renewable energy solutions will mean a renewed interest in exploration and the need for a holistic lifecycle approach. Speakers will also discuss the future of work and how mining companies are adapting to the ‘new normal’ while creating vital employment and utilising technology.
Attendees will hear from leading industry experts including BHP Xplor VP, Sonia Scarselli; Kumba Iron Ore COO, Vijay Kumar; Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa CEO, Sabina Dall’Omo; Ivanhoe Mines VP for Sustainability, Jasmine Abrahams; Zanaco Chief Commercial Officer, Chali Mwefyeni and CGC Consulting & ADAPT Digital Solutions CEO and Founder, Clive Govender.