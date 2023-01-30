The Malawi Environmental Protection Agency (MEPA) has approved the Environmental Social Health Impact Assessment (ESHIA) for Mkango Resources’ flagship Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project (Songwe Hill) in the Phalombe district of Malawi.

Commenting on the approval, Mkango president Alexander Lemon said the approval of the ESHIA for the Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project is a major achievement for Mkango and Malawi’s first rare earth mining project . “We would like to thank the Malawian government for their ongoing cooperation and support and the Malawi Environmental Protection Agency for their advice and support during the ESHIA engagement, review and approval process.” The approval of the ESHIA is a significant milestone in the Mining Development Agreement (MDA) approval process, as it is a fundamental requirement for Mkango to be granted a mining licence and is expected to unlock significant stakeholder value and future investment for the development of Sub-Saharan Africa’s first large scale, commercial rare earth mining and processing operation in Malawi.

“The Malawi Ministry of Justice has appointed a London-based international law firm with mining expertise to carry out a final review of the Mining Development Agreement (MDA) and we are hoping to shortly conclude an agreement that is a win-win for both the Nation of Malawi and all of Mkango’s stakeholders,” added Lemon.