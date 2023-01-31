Africa’s largest gold mine, Kibali, is again on track to replace its reserves beyond the ounces depleted by mining in the previous year. At the same time, new growth opportunities will also support its ten-year-plus business plan and its status as one of Barrick’s Tier One* assets.Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow told the media that Kibali’s prolific KCD orebody was continuing to deliver additional value with current drilling focused on converting resources into reserves and exploring the lodes which are still open down plunge. In addition, the Mengu Hill, Ikanva and Gorumbwa targets are showing the potential for joining Kibali’s underground portfolio. “Kibali is a highly cost-efficient operation with its three world-class hydropower stations supplying much of its energy requirements. They will be supplemented by a new 17MW solar plant which, when completed in 2025, will raise the renewable component of the mine’s energy mix from 81% to 93%,” Bristow said.
Barrick’s Kibali gold mine set to continue for over 10 years
Dineo Phoshoko | Jan 31, 2023 | Articles CEO Talk Focus in Africa Global Focus Industry Insight News