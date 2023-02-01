For sale: Western Star 6900XD 40-ton dump truck

Are you looking for a cost-effective dump truck with a good investment return? Well, look no further than the Western Star 6900XD 40-ton dump truck. Mercedes-Benz NMI Durban has two of these dump trucks for sale.

Impressive design features

Unlike the traditional articulated dump trucks (ADT) and rigid frame off-road dump trucks, the Western Star 6900XD truck is specifically designed to minimise cost per-ton hauled. Such savings are made possible thanks to lower maintenance costs and high productivity. The efficient and purpose-built design of the 6900XD hauler allows for speed and stability while providing outstanding fuel efficiency. As a result, there is increased productivity per cycle and maximum profit per ton hauled.The 6900XD dump truck has various design features making it ideal for the rigorous mining environment. This dump truck features drivetrain simplicity, high-pressure tyres, a braking system, a heavy-duty dump box and superior operator comfort.: The heavy-duty Allison 4500RDS automatic transmission, in combination with robust Axletech planetary gear drive axles, puts power on the ground efficiently. As a result, there is less reduction in gearing, power loss and heat increase in the transmission compared to inefficient and high-maintenance drop boxes and transfer cases typically used in competitive products.The 6900XD dump truck relies on ten 14R25 tyres. The earthmoving tread provides maximum stability, allowing the 6900XD to comfortably travel at a top speed of up to 70km/h. The smaller diameter tyres with a reduced rolling resistance provide for superior fuel efficiency and cycle speed when compared to larger diameter low-pressure flotation tyres.The 6900XD employs a durable and low-cost dry drum brake design, rather than wet disc brakes that consume higher amounts of fuel due to the inherent drag from rotating discs in oil. The 6900XD is equipped with a standard engine compression brake, providing 373kW of retardation. An optional hydraulic transmission retarder provides 600bhp (447kW).

Heavy-Duty Dump Box: The dump box is constructed from HARDOX 400 steel and is designed to handle the most extreme materials. The low-profile sides are designed for easy and efficient loading with a scowed end to secure large boulders and reduce hydraulic cylinder stress upon boulder impact.

