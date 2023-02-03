Investing in African Mining Indaba has announced that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed his attendance at the Mining Indaba, taking place in Cape Town from 6-9 February 2023. The President will deliver a Keynote Address on Tuesday, 7 February 2023.The President will be accompanied by 8 ministers and 3 deputy ministers; Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, and his Deputy Dr Nobuhle Nkabane; Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana and his Deputy Dr David Masondo; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel; Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele and his Deputy Thembi Siweya; Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza; Minister of Forestry and Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy; Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Dr Blade Nzimande and Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi.
Confirmed: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend Mining Indaba
