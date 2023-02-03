Confirmed: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend Mining Indaba

Investing in African Mining Indaba has announced that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed his attendance at the Mining Indaba, taking place in Cape Town from 6-9 February 2023. The President will deliver a Keynote Address on Tuesday, 7 February 2023.

The President will be accompanied by 8 ministers and 3 deputy ministers; Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, and his Deputy Dr Nobuhle Nkabane; Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana and his Deputy Dr David Masondo; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel; Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele and his Deputy Thembi Siweya; Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza; Minister of Forestry and Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy; Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Dr Blade Nzimande and Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi.

South Africa – a mining investment destination

The President’s participation in Mining Indaba, where he will address mining industry leaders and investors from all over the world, is expected to put his investment and structural reform agenda forward as key to improving South Africa’s standing as a mining investment destination. Critical to this will be the commitment to finding lasting solutions to the power challenges crippling the South African economy and the move to green energy. President Ramaphosa recently unveiled an R1.5 trillion five-year investment plan to bolster the country’s just transition to a greener economy. Simon Ford, Portfolio Director for Mining Indaba, praised the high-level participation of government and state officials in the highly anticipated 2023 Mining Indaba, noting that the continent was demonstrating a serious commitment to welcoming investment in mining.