Another head of state confirmed for Mining Indaba 2023

As the start of the biggest mining conference kicks off this week, Mining Indaba announced that the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, is confirmed to attend Mining Indaba 2023, taking place in Cape Town in its traditional time slot from 6 – 9 February 2023.

Resource rich country

President Tshisekedi will be joined by DRC Minister Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi. He will also also participate in a ‘President’s hour’ session with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday 07 February 2023. The focus will be on the strategic advancement of the two economies through mining.The DRC is rich in natural resources and has the world’s largest reserves of cobalt, which is used in lithium-ion batteries and other green technologies. The mining industry makes up 32% of the DRC’s GDP and mining sector investment and exports remain key drivers for growth, supported by improved mineral prices and higher public investment.

President Tshisekedi is expected to highlight investment opportunities in the DRC’s mining sector during his time at Mining Indaba. A key economic advancement which has been widely praised in the mining sector is the historic partnership between the DRC and Zambia to facilitate the development of Lithium-ion batteries. This will enable the manufacturing of electric car batteries in what is seen as a key milestone towards poverty levitation between the two countries.

Other heads of state

Joining the heads of state on the growing list of speakers include 81 government officials from 47 countries. Delegates will hear from keynote speakers such as outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter; Chief Executive of Anglo-American Group, Duncan Wanblad; President and CEO of Barrick Gold, Mark Bristow; President and CEO of Newmont Corp, Tom Palmer; Rio Tinto’s Chief Executive for Minerals, Sinead Kaufman and Anglo-American South Africa Chairperson, Nolitha Fakude to name a few. The theme for Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 is ‘Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security, and Supply’. Speakers will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the continent’s mining industry as it seeks ways to bolster its economic power amid the global rush to secure supply for greener energy transition.