With the global energy transition gathering pace, it is imperative that African mining keeps up with the rapidly growing demand for commodities – both to responsibly develop the continent’s economies and to avoid the negative impact of market imbalances.Speaking at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town this week, SRK Consulting managing director Andrew van Zyl said it was clear that key energy technologies were mineral-intensive, and would demand considerably higher production levels of many commodities. While mining countries could reap the benefits of this demand, there were also negative impacts from failing to do so. “There is likely to be considerable price volatility from rapid changes in demand,” said Van Zyl, “but mineral producing countries would be shielded to some extent from this.” He noted that ensuring an adequate supply of minerals would need all mining’s stakeholders to understand the importance of constructive engagement – to create a conducive environment for mining’s growth. In South Africa, announcements made at the Indaba about implementing a mineral cadastre had been a positive sign of change. While mining production had to grow, he said, it also had to continue being conducted more responsibly. “As an indispensable element in the global energy transition, mining is steadily finding solutions that could pave the way to improved production and a lower carbon footprint,” he said. “In South Africa, it is important that the sector leverages and protects those resources that we have in abundance – such as our sunlight, human talent and biodiversity.”
African mining can capitalise on energy transition
Dineo Phoshoko | Feb 9, 2023 | Analysis Articles CEO Talk Focus in Africa Global Focus Industry Insight Mining Indaba News