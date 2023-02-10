Copper360 recognised for diversity, equality and inclusion at Mining Indaba

Copper360 was recognised by Mining Indaba 2023 as a company leading the charge in diversity, equality and inclusion at its Junior ESG Awards on Tuesday.

The award recognizes Copper360’s already impressive resume of driving change in the resources sector, particularly when it comes to the employment of women and previously marginalized groups in the resources sector. Chief executive Jan Nelson believes that themes like diversity, equality and inclusion should not be lip-serviced. He said: He said: “Diversity, equality, and inclusion are not just buzzwords – they are essential components of a healthy and productive work environment. We believe that creating a diverse and inclusive workplace is not only the right thing to do, but it is also good for business. Companies that prioritize diversity, equality, and inclusion are more likely to attract top talent, increase productivity, and improve overall performance.”

The company believes that the mining and resources industry has the potential to play a significant role in promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion in the workplace, and it is committed to creating an inclusive work environment that values and supports all employees.

Positive impact of diverse and inclusive environments

Research has shown that diverse and inclusive work environments have a positive impact on employee morale, satisfaction, and engagement. They also lead to increased innovation and problem-solving and help to create a culture of respect and understanding. In the resource sector, where working conditions can be harsh and challenging, creating a supportive and inclusive work environment is especially important. “We believe that promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion in the sector is not only the right thing to do, but it is also good for our business and our employees,” said Nelson. “By creating a work environment that values and supports all employees, we can improve morale, increase productivity, and help our employees to achieve their full potential.” Earlier this year the company also announced that it’s developing a white paper to interrogate and document how further progress in terms of inclusion and accessibility could be accelerated. Nelson said that the study will encompass a complete value chain evaluation. He said: “The importance of diversity and inclusion in our supply chain is as important and Copper360 is committed to working with suppliers that share its values and are committed to promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion.