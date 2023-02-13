Steinmüller Africa’s specialised induction bending solutions supports schedule-driven projects

Steinmüller Africa holds the only Cojafex PB 850 induction bending machine in Africa. The machine was purchased in 2010 and to date, has conducted over 6 300 induction bends on a local and international scale at their 30 000m2 manufacturing facility at Pretoria.

Induction bending reduces the number of field welds, expedites construction and optimises project schedules. The cost and complexity of long-term maintenance is improved by reducing the number of welds that require regular inspections. Complex 3-dimensional bends are the real benefit of using induction bends in pipeline systems.

The machine can bend pipes with a minimum outside diameter of 48.3mm and a maximum of 870mm, and a minimum wall thickness of 4mm and a maximum of 120mm. Thicker walls can be considered, pending specific technical details.

Steinmüller Africa offers its service to the paper and pulp, power, petrochemical, mining and metallurgical industries. Induction bending is especially beneficial for high-pressure (HP) piping, steam piping and industrial piping systems. Steinmüller Africa has almost ten thousand welding procedure specifications across a wide range of alloy materials. The company is a specialist service provider across the fields of welding, environmental technology, manufacturing, maintenance, lifetime extension plans and project management.