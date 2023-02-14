Western Star’s multibody transformer dump truck

Available from Mercedes Benz NMI Durban, Western Star’s multibody transformer 6900XD 40 t dump truck is versatile and has a 30 t lift capacity.

Specifications

The Akoo family have been agents of Mercedes-Benz since 1991. Together with Barloworld Motors, a partner since 2003, they built the state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz facility in Umhlanga Ridge, the first Brand Campus concept in South Africa. NMI-DSM Mercedes-Benz proudly represents one of the leading names in the South African motor industry. Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles Durban situated just off Queen Nandi Drive, in River Horse Valley, comprises new and used van, truck and bus sales, service and parts.The 6900XD dump truck has specifications that make it stand out. The specifications comprise vehicle, body, safety and optional components.

Vehicle Model: Cummins ISX

Configuration: 15.0 ℓ, 4-cycle, inline, 6-cylinder diesel

Emissions certification: EPA 98, Euro 2

Aspiration: turbocharged/aftercooled Body Front-mounted, single-acting, four-stage hydraulic cylinder

Hydraulic system flow: 109 litres/minute @ 800 rpm

Hydraulic system pressure: 250 bar

Body tip: 58 degrees Optional components Automatic greasing system

Optional wheelbase and coal bodies also available

Contact details: Tel: 031 576 1700 Cell: 076 405 6140 Email: Tel: 031 576 1700 Cell: 076 405 6140 Email: Fadiel.Vinyaka@nmi.co.za

Only two of these dump trucks are available from. To fond out how one to own one of them, get in touch with Fadiel Vinyaka, Sales Manager at