VZI Certified Top Employer 2023 in South Africa

Vedanta Zinc International (VZI) has been certified as a Top Employer in South Africa for 2023 by the prestigious Top Employers Institute.

The Top Employers Institute is a global authority recognising excellence in people practices at companies. They award companies with proven best HR practices including Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, On-Boarding, Learning & Development, etc. This recognition brings to light VZI’s vision of becoming an employer of choice in its region and commitment towards its key stakeholder – its employees. “We believe that human capital is our core strength and has been critical in delivering our company’s rapid growth,” said VZI Executive Director & CFO, Pushpender Singla. Vedanta is focused on hiring the best talent and has, over the years, created a culture that engages and empowers. The company’s best-in-class people practices are geared towards unleashing the full potential of employees while meeting the organisational overarching business goals.

Employment and career advancement of women

The company has a strong focus on the employment and career advancement of women in the workforce and always seeks to hire women in new or vacant positions – “We also look at internal promotions, prioritising women with potential, often putting them into leadership positions and providing a strong support and mentoring network, which gives them the opportunity to grow in those positions. Currently, 19% of the Black Mountain Complex workforce are women, a number that is steadily growing. This is more than the South African industry average, which is currently at 12%,” Singla added. The company’s philosophy encompasses an inclusive approach to become an industry leading employer across all businesses. The core values of the organisation nurtures innovation, creativity, and diversity. “The idea is to create a high-performance culture that recognises and rewards performers in a fair and equitable manner,” said Singla. Vedanta is committed to providing employees with a safe and healthy work environment and has put in place world-class standards in safety, environment, and sustainability to abide by their commitment.