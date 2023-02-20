Steinmüller Africa’s World-class Machinery and Plant Equipment

Steinmüller Africa’s core business is providing services related to the entire life-cycle management for Steam Generation Systems.

This includes green field services of design, manufacture, erection, commissioning and optimisation as well as brownfield services of maintenance, repair and life extension of steam generators. The company’s manufacturing capability covers the full range of boiler pressure parts at the facility in Pretoria while on-site maintenance crews provide support at many of Eskom’s power stations, at Sasol in Sasolburg and Secunda as well as Arcelor Mittal in Vanderbijlpark. Consequently, Steinmüller Africa has accumulated local manufacturing capabilities that cover a wide range of high-pressure components for steam boilers. The large-scale facilities in Pretoria North have world-class fabrication equipment , such as the Oerlikon Automatic nipple welding system for steam headers; and the Cojafex Induction Bending Machine for pipe spools, both of which are unique to the African continent,” he says. The company’s Pretoria facilities have 50 000 m² of under-roof fabrication workshops, with a lifting capacity of up to 50 tonnes. Its bays are up to 35m wide and 700m long – with a pressure component production capacity of 1 million hours per year.

Welding equipment

A KLOOS semi-automatic CNC MIG fin welding system for sling tubes, which includes a chuck, a conveyer and two welding heads.

A PEMA six-head submerge-arc membrane wall welding unit complete with 1.5 m wide by 30 m long conveyers; a turn-around mechanism; storage rack for flat bar and tube; shot blast stations; and a calibrator for flat bar from 26 to 70 mm wide.

An Oerlikon header nipple welder with two submerged arc heads and an inner fusion TIG head, with each head able to travel across a 28 m length.

Steinmüller Africa is also the only company in South Africa qualified and approved to perform explosive welding for the power generation sector. This is used to fuse tubes to tube plates or headers in high-pressure heat exchangers and for plugging and sealing leaking tubes.

Steinmüller Africa’s induction bending machine ensures high dimensional accuracy of custom-made bends and a reduction in the number of butt-welds using complex bends, without introducing defects or high internal stress to the pipe material.

Notable welding equipment for fabricating HP boiler components includes:Steinmüller Africa’s plant and equipment hire division in Middelburg also boasts a Comprehensive pool of equipment consisting of over 24 000 items, including a large number of cranes, trailers, tractors, welding Machines, generators, rigging equipment as well as grinding and Drilling equipment. All equipment complies with nationally recognised safety standards and is issued with safety certificates. Not only does Steinmüller Africa supply clients with the best equipment required for projects, but it also provides support by way of expert advice. The company has a devoted Lifting Machine Inspector (LMI), who is responsible for all machines and lifting equipment which leaves the depot. The company is committed to giving clients, only the best quality customer service and ensuring that high standards are upheld in all products and services.