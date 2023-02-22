AEW 2023 early bird discount

The African Energy Week (AEW) takes place on 16–20 October 2023. The early bird promotion for AEW is now live, offering a 20% discount for delegate passes purchased before 31 March 2023.

AEW 2023 is Africa’s premier energy investment platform , optimising investment and industry growth across the continent’s oil and gas, power, green hydrogen, and renewable energy markets. The 2022 edition of AEW saw billions of dollars worth of energy deals being signed. This year’s edition is expected to be bigger and better with a renewed energy investment focus, high-level panel discussions, one-on-one meetings and exclusive networking sessions between African energy policymakers, companies and global investors.

Organised by the African Energy Chamber – the voice of the African energy sector – AEW 2023 is the place where energy deals are discussed and signed, and Africa’s entire energy value chain optimized to make energy poverty history across the continent by 2030.