Watch: A SmartScale solution for wheel loaders

Every tonne counts when it comes to ore loading and hauling in mining. Precision is essential to avoid over- and underloading, and this requires the right weighing equipment and accessories.

Loadtech’s Loadrite L3180 SmartScale for wheel loaders offers greater accuracy, precision and speed as well as track performance during the loading process. The SmartScale also has built-in GNSS and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The two 3D Internal Measurement Unit angle sensors are used to continuously monitor boom positioning – taking into account the ground slope angle while the machine is in motion. Thanks to the compensation for lift speed and ground angle, it is possible to get the most accurate weighing data possible.

L3180 SmartScale features

The L3180 SmartScale has various unique features that make it ideal for loading e_ ciency and accuracy. Weighing intelligence o_ ers more precise weighing in a wide range of conditions, adjusting for ground slope, rough terrain, operator technique and machine movement. Another interesting feature includes the incab KPIs (tonnes/hour, tonnes, truck count). This feature helps operators achieve daily targets.

Operators can utilise the weight at the start of a lift, which enables fast bucket adjustments. Loading a truck to an optimal point is also made easy and quick.

For a safe and efficient digital workflow, the L3180 SmartScale has contactless ticketing and ticketing at the gate. This feature enables the sending of information by email or, alternatively, collecting a hard copy. The tickets are available for 90 days, thanks to the built-in memory that stores previous tickets from the loader for reprint.

Watch: Loadtech’s Loadrite L3180 SmartScale

InsightHQ

With built-in Wi-Fi and GPS, the L3180 SmartScale is InsightHQ ready. This enables operators to receive production and performance metrics that are clearly presented in a simple dashboard. With customisable transaction reports, it is possible to access summaries as well as detailed transactions for each customer. In addition, it is also possible to access real-time stockpile inventory from the smart device at any time.

InsightHQ can be used in various applications – for example, as a quarry management system for either a web browser or mobile device. It shows near-real-time productivity, availability and performance dashboards, and reports for extraction, processing and load-out. It provides greater visibility to quarries, as well as optimises productivity, availability and performance in real time. In addition, InsightHQ also provides access to live reports, with totals for each customer, product and machine. Viewing changes over time is easy as reports can be adjusted according to the shift, day, week, month or year.

