Watch: A SmartScale solution for wheel loaders

Every tonne counts when it comes to ore loading and hauling in mining. Precision is essential to avoid over- and underloading, and this requires the right weighing equipment and accessories.

L3180 SmartScale features

Loadtech’s Loadrite L3180 SmartScale for wheel loaders offers greater accuracy, precision and speed as well as track performance during the loading process. The SmartScale also has built-in GNSS and Wi-Fi connectivity. The two 3D Internal Measurement Unit angle sensors are used to continuously monitor boom positioning – taking into account the ground slope angle while the machine is in motion. Thanks to the compensation for lift speed and ground angle, it is possible to get the most accurate weighing data possible.The L3180 SmartScale has various unique features that make it ideal for loading e_ ciency and accuracy. Weighing intelligence o_ ers more precise weighing in a wide range of conditions, adjusting for ground slope, rough terrain, operator technique and machine movement. Another interesting feature includes the incab KPIs (tonnes/hour, tonnes, truck count). This feature helps operators achieve daily targets. Operators can utilise the weight at the start of a lift, which enables fast bucket adjustments. Loading a truck to an optimal point is also made easy and quick.

For a safe and efficient digital workflow, the L3180 SmartScale has contactless ticketing and ticketing at the gate. This feature enables the sending of information by email or, alternatively, collecting a hard copy. The tickets are available for 90 days, thanks to the built-in memory that stores previous tickets from the loader for reprint.

Watch: Loadtech’s Loadrite L3180 SmartScale

InsightHQ