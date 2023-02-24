Global expertise for SA municipalities

A well-functioning municipality is important in ensuring that communities receive adequate service delivery. With the many challenges facing municipalities, additional assistance from the private sector and businesses is often needed.

Countrywide tour

Municipalities struggling with potable water distribution and wastewater control issues can get assistance from one of the world’s leading suppliers of pumps, valves and related services to governments around the world. KSB Pumps and Valves in South Africa again made its expertise available to local municipalities and water authorities following a fact-finding trip by KSB’s global specialist, Emilio de Paz, who visited and assessed several plants and substations across the country. Where possible, the team also provided input to overcome some of the problems faced at the sites through easy-to-implement preliminary solutions. During his visit, the charismatic Argentine, who resides permanently in Germany, committed the very best of KSB’s technical expertise to assist municipalities and water utilities to deal with current challenges and to future-proof existing operations with custom solutions for each application.“We visited a number of sites across the country over two months and culminated the trip with a two-day conference including role players from disaster-hit eThekwini and further afield in KwaZulu-Natal. Municipal and consulting engineers, as well as specialists from a number of water and wastewater utilities, were also in attendance,” says De Paz. The conference took place on 22 to 23 November 2022 at the Coastlands Hotel in Musgrave, Durban. “We covered many topics and shared the latest finding from operations across the globe, including complex systems in countries like China, Indonesia and Mexico.” The topics were diverse and touched on general to highly technical issues such as water hammers, cavitation and free passage of pumping systems. The design of pump stations, sumps, etc. for maximum efficiency and reliability was also covered.

De Paz explains that currently, KSB is one of the only suppliers in the country that can provide the resources and expertise to ensure that potable and wastewater infrastructure can be maximised and upgraded wherever serious problems occur. “In some instances, big gains can be made with comparatively small changes – and in these instances, we can assist with immediate remedial action.

Eager participation