Driving innovation to improve safety and mining efficiency

New Concept Mining powered by Epiroc (NCM) has been a dedicated provider of ground support solutions for almost four decades.Dedicated to collaborating with its customers, NCM continues to innovate the best ground support solutions for improving safety and mining efficiencies. NCM develops solutions with customers in mind and collaborates with them to customise products, as the company understands that each customer is unique and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. In the first month of 2023, South Africa celebrated its first fall-of-ground, fatality-free January in the history of mining. With an R&D team with decades of combined underground experience and ground support innovation, this is indeed something for NCM to celebrate and endeavour to help maintain. In the past year, NCM has launched three products critical in improving safety in mines as they excavate deeper.
Anti-Spin Cable®Cable bolts are typically used for long anchor support when the length of the support tendon is greater than the height of the excavation. This is typical in largespan excavations, such as intersections, but also in low-profile mines where there is a separation place/plane that varies above the development and stope. These areas require additional support due to potential rock movement and fall of ground. Shorter-length bolts reinforce and create a safe beam; the cables then suspend the safe beam/pressure arch onto the more competent rock deeper into the rock mass. Traditionally, cable installations require the cable to be installed, grouted and then tensioned using additional equipment. This presents mines with a few problems:
- Getting the right equipment into the immediate area in order to perform the tensioning and cropping during the waiting period required to allow the grout to cure, while the cable installation has no real support
- Traditional long-length cables require large-diameter holes that are difficult to drill, as they require extension drilling.
- The maintenance of the tensioner-cropper system, which is a labour-intensive process.
- Typical of these installations is that they are normally done with a large spool of cable on a Cabletec.
BoraBolt®Although it can take an entire day for cement grout to solidify and stabilise the ground around a bolt, cartridge resin bolts cut installation times to under five minutes when drilling in competent rock (three minutes drilling the hole, one minute to install resin capsules, 15 seconds spin, 40 seconds hold, then five seconds to tension). But a self-drilling resin anchor/tendon, like the BoraBolt, allows for complete installation in two-and-a-half to three minutes.
Because the rock bolt is drilled into position, a miner will never have to retract it, which makes it excellent for loose/broken/damaged/challenging ground conditions, where the bore hole could collapse when the rock drill is extracted in a two-step installation. The BoraBolt can be used in dynamic and squeezing ground conditions. The high elongation and energy absorption capacity of the bolt make this a permanent support for the life of the mine.The hollow-core bar of the BoraBolt can be used by itself for a two-step installation, or a drill bit specifically chosen for the ground conditions can be fitted on the leading end of the bolt for a seamless installation. Also available in extension bolting by using couplers, the bolt assists in ensuring reliable installations, especially when used with NCM’s Potentia® Thixo, a two component pumpable bulk resin. Bolts such as the Anti-Spin Cable and the BoraBolt are very capable in providing long-term support to mines – but this support is also dependent on the integrity of the grout or resin used during installation.