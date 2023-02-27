Home

Driving innovation to improve safety and mining efficiency

New Concept Mining powered by Epiroc (NCM) has been a dedicated provider of ground support solutions for almost four decades.

Dedicated to collaborating with its customers, NCM continues to innovate the best ground support solutions for improving safety and mining efficiencies. NCM develops solutions with customers in mind and collaborates with them to customise products, as the company understands that each customer is unique and there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

In the first month of 2023, South Africa celebrated its first fall-of-ground, fatality-free January in the history of mining. With an R&D team with decades of combined underground experience and ground support innovation, this is indeed something for NCM to celebrate and endeavour to help maintain. In the past year, NCM has launched three products critical in improving safety in mines as they excavate deeper.

Anti-Spin Cable®

Cable bolts are typically used for long anchor support when the length of the support tendon is greater than the height of the excavation. This is typical in largespan excavations, such as intersections, but also in low-profile mines where there is a separation place/plane that varies above the development and stope.

These areas require additional support due to potential rock movement and fall of ground. Shorter-length bolts reinforce and create a safe beam; the cables then suspend the safe beam/pressure arch onto the more competent rock deeper into the rock mass.

Traditionally, cable installations require the cable to be installed, grouted and then tensioned using additional equipment. This presents mines with a few problems:

  • Getting the right equipment into the immediate area in order to perform the tensioning and cropping during the waiting period required to allow the grout to cure, while the cable installation has no real support
  • Traditional long-length cables require large-diameter holes that are difficult to drill, as they require extension drilling.
  • The maintenance of the tensioner-cropper system, which is a labour-intensive process.
  • Typical of these installations is that they are normally done with a large spool of cable on a Cabletec.
It is always passive cable, with no end anchor. The cable is then pushed into the hole and cut to the correct length and left in the grout to set. This presents a risk of the operator installing a shorter cable than required. Although this may save money, it creates unsafe excavations and creates a false sense of security with workers in the excavation – a dangerous combination.

A detailed description of the Anti-Spin Cable®
A potential solution to this is the threaded cable. This, however, presents a problem. Typically, there is stored torsional energy in the cable from pre-tensioning during installation. When the tool is removed, the energy is released, releasing the tension in the cable. Along with other risks associated with allowing the cable to spin, like interfering with the shell seating, this also results in the nut rattling lose during blasting.

The Anti-Spin Cable addresses these problems. Using a semi-mechanised process for installation and tensioning, the Anti-Spin Cable uses a self-activating expansion shell to allow pre-tensioning immediately. Unlike cable bolts, the Anti-Spin has a unique mechanism that allows tensioning to be achieved without torque and energy being applied into the cable. Negating the need for a cropper and tensioner, the fully mechanised installation is supported by a load indicator in the grout seat of the anchor, which confirms that the correct preload has been achieved at installation.

What this equates to is time- and labour-efficient bolting, reducing risky installations by maintaining the integrity of the installation, every time. Through innovations that help make mines safer and more efficient, NCM introduced its self-drilling solutions to the world in 2022.

BoraBolt®

Although it can take an entire day for cement grout to solidify and stabilise the ground around a bolt, cartridge resin bolts cut installation times to under five minutes when drilling in competent rock (three minutes drilling the hole, one minute to install resin capsules, 15 seconds spin, 40 seconds hold, then five seconds to tension). But a self-drilling resin anchor/tendon, like the BoraBolt, allows for complete installation in two-and-a-half to three minutes.

Because the rock bolt is drilled into position, a miner will never have to retract it, which makes it excellent for loose/broken/damaged/challenging ground conditions, where the bore hole could collapse when the rock drill is extracted in a two-step installation. The BoraBolt can be used in dynamic and squeezing ground conditions. The high elongation and energy absorption capacity of the bolt make this a permanent support for the life of the mine.

The hollow-core bar of the BoraBolt can be used by itself for a two-step installation, or a drill bit specifically chosen for the ground conditions can be fitted on the leading end of the bolt for a seamless installation. Also available in extension bolting by using couplers, the bolt assists in ensuring reliable installations, especially when used with NCM’s Potentia® Thixo, a two component pumpable bulk resin.

Bolts such as the Anti-Spin Cable and the BoraBolt are very capable in providing long-term support to mines – but this support is also dependent on the integrity of the grout or resin used during installation.

The BoraBolt is ideal for dynamic and squeezing ground conditions.

Potentia Thixo®

This is why NCM partnered with Weber Mining and Tunnelling to create a resin that would ensure a highly effective bolt installation compared to cementitious grout and cartridge resin installations. Today, mines are going deeper, and miners are starting to see increased rock stresses and fractured ground more often. It is now imperative that rock reinforcement can be installed in difficult ground and that the resin used in the installation increases support.

Potentia Thixo is a two-component pumpable resin ideal for use with self-drilling anchors, cable and solid bolts. Supplied in three setting speeds (slow, medium and fast), a miner can choose what speed would best suit their requirements during installation. Instantly gelling into a pumpable paste when mixed, the resin is easily pumped up a vertical borehole and will not drip or pour from the installation, making it a cleaner and safer product to use in the most difficult installations.

Becoming load-bearing in minutes, the resin allows for changes in hole volume, filling cracks, voids and other gaps that may occur. This ensures a reliable installation once the resin cures within minutes of pumping.

NCM has always focused on innovating specialised ground support solutions for some of the world’s deepest mines. The company’s strategy is to collaborate with its customers to develop solutions that improve safety and mining efficiencies in even the most difficult ground conditions. NCM has considerable in-house rock engineering, mining and engineering competencies in its Service, Design and Production teams, allowing the creation of customised solutions to suit specific mines’ requirements.

It is NCM’s overarching goal to create ground support solutions that allow its customers to spend more time mining

