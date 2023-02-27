Driving innovation to improve safety and mining efficiency

New Concept Mining powered by Epiroc (NCM) has been a dedicated provider of ground support solutions for almost four decades.

Anti-Spin Cable®

Getting the right equipment into the immediate area in order to perform the tensioning and cropping during the waiting period required to allow the grout to cure, while the cable installation has no real support

Traditional long-length cables require large-diameter holes that are difficult to drill, as they require extension drilling.

The maintenance of the tensioner-cropper system, which is a labour-intensive process.

Typical of these installations is that they are normally done with a large spool of cable on a Cabletec.

A detailed description of the Anti-Spin Cable®

BoraBolt®

Dedicated to collaborating with its customers, NCM continues to innovate the best ground support solutions for improving safety and mining efficiencies. NCM develops solutions with customers in mind and collaborates with them to customise products, as the company understands that each customer is unique and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. In the first month of 2023, South Africa celebrated its first fall-of-ground, fatality-free January in the history of mining. With an R&D team with decades of combined underground experience and ground support innovation, this is indeed something for NCM to celebrate and endeavour to help maintain. In the past year, NCM has launched three products critical in improving safety in mines as they excavate deeper.Cable bolts are typically used for long anchor support when the length of the support tendon is greater than the height of the excavation. This is typical in largespan excavations, such as intersections, but also in low-profile mines where there is a separation place/plane that varies above the development and stope. These areas require additional support due to potential rock movement and fall of ground. Shorter-length bolts reinforce and create a safe beam; the cables then suspend the safe beam/pressure arch onto the more competent rock deeper into the rock mass. Traditionally, cable installations require the cable to be installed, grouted and then tensioned using additional equipment. This presents mines with a few problems:It is always passive cable, with no end anchor. The cable is then pushed into the hole and cut to the correct length and left in the grout to set. This presents a risk of the operator installing a shorter cable than required. Although this may save money, it creates unsafe excavations and creates a false sense of security with workers in the excavation – a dangerous combination.A potential solution to this is the threaded cable. This, however, presents a problem. Typically, there is stored torsional energy in the cable from pre-tensioning during installation. When the tool is removed, the energy is released, releasing the tension in the cable. Along with other risks associated with allowing the cable to spin, like interfering with the shell seating, this also results in the nut rattling lose during blasting. The Anti-Spin Cable addresses these problems. Using a semi-mechanised process for installation and tensioning, the Anti-Spin Cable uses a self-activating expansion shell to allow pre-tensioning immediately. Unlike cable bolts, the Anti-Spin has a unique mechanism that allows tensioning to be achieved without torque and energy being applied into the cable. Negating the need for a cropper and tensioner, the fully mechanised installation is supported by a load indicator in the grout seat of the anchor, which confirms that the correct preload has been achieved at installation. What this equates to is time- and labour-efficient bolting, reducing risky installations by maintaining the integrity of the installation, every time. Through innovations that help make mines safer and more efficient, NCM introduced its self-drilling solutions to the world in 2022.Although it can take an entire day for cement grout to solidify and stabilise the ground around a bolt, cartridge resin bolts cut installation times to under five minutes when drilling in competent rock (three minutes drilling the hole, one minute to install resin capsules, 15 seconds spin, 40 seconds hold, then five seconds to tension). But a self-drilling resin anchor/tendon, like the BoraBolt, allows for complete installation in two-and-a-half to three minutes.

Because the rock bolt is drilled into position, a miner will never have to retract it, which makes it excellent for loose/broken/damaged/challenging ground conditions, where the bore hole could collapse when the rock drill is extracted in a two-step installation. The BoraBolt can be used in dynamic and squeezing ground conditions. The high elongation and energy absorption capacity of the bolt make this a permanent support for the life of the mine.

The BoraBolt is ideal for dynamic and squeezing ground conditions.

Potentia Thixo®