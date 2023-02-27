Full turnkey infrastructure construction capacity

Pioneering multidisciplinary Stefanutti Stocks is one of Southern Africa’s leading listed construction groups with the capability to deliver a range of projects of any scale across the built infrastructure environment

Multimillion-rand mine infrastructure projects

As a Level 1 BBBEE contributor with a Grade 9 rating from the Construction Industry Development Board, the company has an unlimited tender capability. Stefanutti Stocks’ professional teams work in close partnership with the group’s clients and consultants, to develop innovative solutions that address project-specific requirements. It offers single-point accountability on multidisciplinary infrastructure development, effectively removing the interface risk from the client’s domain. This multidisciplinary offering has enabled the group to strategically positioning itself in the mining industry, for which it has undertaken green- and brownfield mining infrastructure projects . Construction scope includes roads and earthworks, civils, geotechnical, building, mechanical and E&I installation services. Furthermore, to ensure infrastructure assets serve beyond their intended lifespan, Stefanutti Stocks offers economical and effective concrete repair, rehabilitation and maintenance solutions.Stefanutti Stocks is actively engaged in a number of multimillion-rand, multidisciplinary mine infrastructure projects across Southern Africa. Construction highlights include the its Inland Region’s sliding of one of the largest headgears constructed to date in the South Africa at Ivanplats. With outside dimensions of 25 m x 21 m, with 1 m thick walls, the headgear is being slid to a height of 79 m above collar. The final 24 m will be constructed using structural steel and cladding, and will result in the final height of the structure being 127 m above hitch and 103 m above collar. During the first phase of this project, Stefanutti Stocks’ scope included the construction of the vent shaft plenum, upon which the remaining headgear concrete structure is now being slip formed.

In Zimbabwe, the Stefanutti Stocks team is constructing mining infrastructure for the SMC SO 2 Abatement and Smelter expansion project at the Zimplats Selous Metallurgical Complex. This comprises an SO 2 abatement plant, additional furnace, Peirce-Smith converters and associated utilities. The contractor’s multidisciplinary construction scope spans early works, earthworks, civil works, concrete works, infrastructure services, roads and stormwater, and early works for the electrical installation. A recent project highlight is a 35-hour-long, 1 400 m3 continuous pour for the emission-stack foundation. A further highlight will include the construction of the 180 m high emission stack, which will be constructed via the conical slip forming method.